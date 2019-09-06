East Cocalico Township police

TRESPASSING

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Brandi M. Rolland, 44, of Ephrata, was charged with trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia after she was found in the bathroom of an abandoned apartment with two syringes and a glass pipe Aug. 29 in the 2500 block of North Reading Road, police said.

East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Corey L. Stuber, 50, of Narvon, was charged with theft of services, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and theft by deception for using Eagle Disposal's equipment while operating as his own company, Mystic Impressions, police said. Stuber, who had been an Eagle employee, operated a disposal company while being paid by Eagle from Dec. 17, 2018, to June 30, 2019, police said. During that time, he billed Eagle $2,841.42 for using his company, police said.

Manheim Township police

Criminal Mischief

MANHEIM TWP.: Brandon J. Weir, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after he punched four holes into the wall of a person's home, causing about $450 damage, about 4:50 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 2600 block Sutton Place, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST PETERSBURG: Heidi Renee Witman, 46, of Grantville, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after police responded to a disturbance call and found her urinating in a driveway and being unruly about 11:20 p.m. Sept. in the 2600 block Northfield Drive, police said. Whitman struggled as police took her into custody and, once in the patrol car, continued screaming and kicking at the windows and doors, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Nelson Castillo-Quinones, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped for erratic driving about 12:51 a.m. Sept. 1 at Lititz Pike at York Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.139%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Thomas J. Elliot, 41, of Akron, was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped for a red light violation about 12:41 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 1200 block Lititz Pike, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.117%, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jonathan S. Presnell, 33, of 100 block Elmshire Drive, was charged with harassment after he grabbed a person and threw them to the ground about 9:26 p.m. Aug. 30 at his residence, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Liani Marie Suren, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after she punched a person in the face about 7:07 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 1800 block Fruitville Pike, police said.

THEFT

EAST PETERSBURG: A TRL BMX bicycle, valued at $400, was reported stolen between Aug. 20-23 from the front yard of a home in the 5900 block of Main Street, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A package containing merchandise valued at $320 was reported stolen Sept. 3 from the front porch of a home in the 100 block Dickens Drive, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A man stole Tide Pods, valued about $50, Sept. 4 from CVS, 1278 Millersville Pike, police said.

Manor Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Casey Paul Rapp, 26, was charged with two counts of simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child after he punched a woman in the face, cutting her, about 8:43 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 100 block of Manor Street, police said. The woman was holding an 8-month-old child, who was also hit, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: David Craige Ream, 62, of Wrightsville, was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic violation after Ream was found laying on the road in the 100 block of Penn Street at 3:40 a.m. July 30, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Zachary T. Hartz, 22, of Conestoga, was charged with driving under the influence after police found Hartz behind the wheel of a disabled vehicle in the 2600 block of Willow Street at 10 p.m. Aug. 14, police said.