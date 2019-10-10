East Cocalico Township police
DRUG POSSESSION
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jacob E. Jones, 24, of Ebensburg, was charged with retail theft, false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia after he stole $10.99 worth of items from Turkey Hill, in the 2500 block of North Reading Road, police said
East Earl Township police
STALKING
EAST EARL TWP.: Donna Millan, 58, of Narvon, was charged with stalking, terroristic threats and harassment following a Sept. 19 verbal altercation with a teenager inside a business in the township, police said.
Lancaster police
UNLAWFUL GUN POSSESSION
LANCASTER: Roque A. Arocho-Flores, 18, of Marietta, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and defiant trespass after an officer on Oct. 2 discovered he was in possession of a stolen handgun at the Hillrise Apartments complex on the 300 block of Howard Avenue, police said.
Lititz Borough police
SIMPLE ASSAULT
LITITZ: Michael E. McBride, 35, of Lititz, was charged following a domestic disturbance in the first block of East Center Street, police said.
Manheim Township police
DUI
MANHEIM TWP.: Elmer D. Landaverde-Marquina, 25, of Lancaster, was charged following a disturbance Monday at Sheetz, 3205 Lititz Pike, police said.
FORGERY
MANHEIM TWP.: Stonewall J. Kiser III, 41, of Baltimore, was charged with forgery and theft by deception after he used an altered check on Sept. 10 at Mid Penn Bank, 1817 Oregon Pike, police said. Kiser remains a wanted person, police said.
Manor Township police
DUI
MANOR TWP.: Andrew Joseph Rowe, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and duty of driver in emergency response area after he was pulled over for not slowing down when passing a police car with its lights activated on Blue Rock and Central Manor roads at 4:19 a.m. Sept. 28, police said. Rowe was taken to the police station for a chemical test, according to police.
MANOR TWP.: Tanner Kough Bowman-King, 24, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle and careless driving following a Sept. 29 hit-and-run in the 1500 block of Manor Boulevard, police said.
MANOR TWP.: Wendy G. Stutler, 26, of Millersville, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and duty of driver in emergency response area following a Sept. 23 vehicle accident on Stone Mill Road near Schoolhouse Road, police said.
Mount Joy Borough police
DRUG CHARGES
MOUNT JOY: Tra D. Clark, 23, of Mount Joy, was charged Oct. 1 with possession of drug paraphernalia and operating vehicle without a valid inspection following a traffic stop on West Main Street, police said.
MOUNT JOY: Justin J. Dettinger, 33, of Mount Joy, was charged on Sept. 29 with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving while operating privileges were suspended or revoked following a traffic stop at Water and North Angle streets, police said.
New Holland police
DRUG CHARGES
EARL TWP.: Joshua M. Carr, 20, of New Holland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop Sunday on Redwell Road, police said.
West Lampeter Township police
DRUG CHARGES
WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Klaryssa Rowe, 18, of Nottingham, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop Oct. 3 on Beaver Valley Pike, police said.