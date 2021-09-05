East Earl Township police

ASSAULT

EAST EARL TWP.: Kevin Allan Edwards, 36, of East Earl Township, was charged with simple assault, intimidation of a witness, endangering the welfare of children and harassment after assaulting a person in the 600 block of Overlys Grove Road around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, police said. Edwards then intimidated the person into misleading investigators, police said.

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Unknown thieves stole items from outside a business on Toddy Drive and then fled the scene in a Chevrolet truck around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 31, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A vehicle entered West Second and Woodcrest avenues without clearance and struck an oncoming dump truck around 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, police said. No injuries were reported, though the striking vehicle was towed from the scene, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LITITZ: An unknown vandal threw trash against the side of a vehicle in the 500 block of General Sutter Avenue, resulting in damage to the vehicle’s paint and metal, sometime during the night of Sept. 1-2, police said. An “unknown substance” was then stuck to the vehicle, police said.

DUI

LITITZ: Dina Marie McLendon, 58, of Ephrata, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic violations after crashing in the 600 block of South Broad Street at 10:49 a.m. on July 22, police said. A blood test revealed that McLendon was under the influence of Delta-9 THC at the time of the crash, police said.

Manheim Township police

FRAUD

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief accessed the credit card of a resident of the 300 block of Rumford Road and used it to make fraudulent purchases totaling $1,430.22 between Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, police said.

PROPULSION OF MISSILES

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person threw an unknown object at a U.S. Postal Service vehicle as it was driving near Chester Road and Lititz Pike, denting the vehicle’s door and causing $100 in damage, at 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 30, police said.

SCATTERING RUBBISH

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person dumped trash along a walking path near Baron Drive sometime on Aug. 30, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael K.R. Shultz, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person after pointing a handgun in the air and making verbal threats, then firing nine shots into the air at Villa Nova at 1310 Harrisburg Pike at 11:01 p.m. on Aug. 21, police said. Shultz had been ordered to leave the bar following a disturbance when he then walked to the parking lot and retrieved the weapon, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief entered an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Randolph Drive and stole clothing, cash and a gift card valued at a combined $380 sometime between Aug. 29 and Aug. 31, police said.

TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: Matthew Douglas Kauffman, 40, of Elizabethtown, was charged with felony criminal trespass after entering a residence in the 600 block of Janet Avenue through an open window at 12:04 a.m. on Aug. 31, police said. Kauffman did not have permission to enter the residence, police said.

VANDALISM

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown vandal spray painted graffiti and smashed a plexiglass sign at Stauffer Park at 1241 Lititz Pike, causing $450 in damage, sometime between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

STALKING

MOUNT JOY: Berkeley S. Beidler, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking after sending anonymous harassing text messages to a resident of the 400 block of Sunset Avenue sometime before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

WARWICK TWP.: A woman on Becker Drive received a Wells Fargo debit card in the mail which had originally been sent to an address in York but was rerouted to her address after it was undeliverable at 8:13 p.m. on Sept. 2, police said. The woman, who did not open the bank account, opened a fraud claim with Wells Fargo, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: An $88,200 2019 Land Rover which had previously been reported stolen by police in New York City, New York, was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 7:16 a.m. on Sept. 2, police said.

PENN TWP.: An $5,800 2011 BMW 3281 which had previously been reported stolen by police in Philadelphia, was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 9:34 a.m. on Sept. 3, police said.

VAGRANCY

PENN TWP.: A group of six adults and children were seen holding a sign in the parking lot of a Weis Market at 75 Doe Run Road at 2:51 p.m. on Sept. 2, police said. The group told officers they were out of gas and money and were trying to get to Baltimore, police said. An officer then provided the group with gas money out of his personal funds, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

CRASH

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Dustin Michael Greiner, 27, address unknown, was charged with accidents involving damage to attended property, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and careless driving after crashing into another vehicle in the 1400 block of Donegal Springs Road and then fleeing the scene on foot around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 19, police said. Greiner was later found in a corn field on Kelly Avenue, and then admitted to officers to having fled the scene, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: James David Williams, 39, of Maytown, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment after threatening to harm a 13-year-old boy in the first block of Thornapple Drive around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 31, police said.