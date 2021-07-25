East Cocalico Township police

ASSAULT

DENVER: Pavel I. Zimin, 42, of Denver, was charged with aggravated assaut, simple assault and two counts of harassment after assaulting a woman in the 700 block of Main Street, then kicking officers as he was being arrested, at 2:10 a.m. on July 24, police said. Officers arrived at the scene to find the woman crying with minor injuries, stating she didn’t want Zimin to hurt her anymore, police said.

East Hempfield police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: James Andrew Strube, 25, of Columbia, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and criminal mischief after forcing entry into a neighboring apartment in an attempt to escape officers who were serving him an arrest warrant in the 3800 block of Nolt Road at 6:20 p.m. on July 17, police said. Strube had multiple active warrants for his arrest from various law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County, most recently from when he fled from officers on a motorcycle at the same address on July 10, police said. Rebecca Marie Lexa, 29, of East Hempfield Township, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution after she was found to have moved shelving back into place inside the apartment to conceal Strube’s actions, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown burglar broke through the rear door of a UPS at 1155 Enterprise Road and removed $10,000 worth of cell phones sometime between 11:59 a.m. on July 18 and 1:15 a.m. on July 19, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown vandal punctured the tires of two vehicles, causing $2,430 in damage, in the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue sometime between July 5 and July 21, police said.

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Debra Wheeler, 62, of West Chester, was charged with cruelty to animals after her dog was found in her vehicle in distress on a day with 88-degree temperatures and high humidity at Physicians Surgery Center at 2150 Harrisburg Pike on July 13, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief removed catalytic converters valued at a combined $2,000 from two vehicles at Excentia at 1810 Rohrerstown Road sometime between 8 a.m. on June 16 and 3 p.m. on July 15, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A pair of $450 Oakley sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Banner Drive sometime between 4 p.m. on July 18 and 6:45 a.m. on July 19, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief was seen on surveillance footage removing cash and rummaging through two unlocked vehicles in the 1400 block of Hammock Way between 3:44 a.m. and 3:48 a.m. on July 19, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief removed an $800 catalytic converter from a vehicle at R.H. Cooper and Son at 115 West Main Street sometime between 1 a.m. and 8:02 a.m. on July 21, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unknown man concealed three packages of underwear in an Under Armour bag and then left without paying for them from a Tommy Hilfiger outlet store at Tanger Outlets around 1:30 p.m. on July 2, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief removed catalytic converters valued at a combined $3,200 from two vehicles on Knollwood Drive sometime during the night of July 21-22, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FLEEING AND ELUDING

PENN TWP.: Jonathan Pabon-Ayala, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing and eluding and two summary traffic violations after failing to pull over and fleeing at a high rate of speed after officers attempted to stop him on South Main Street near Lancaster Road, starting a chase, on May 31, police said. The pursuit was ended due to safety concerns, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Nicholas Dylan Sites, 28, of Lititz, was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and agricultural vandalism after driving a stolen motorcycle into a planted farm field in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike while fleeing from police on June 28, police said. The chase was discontinued after Sites, who was driving the motorcycle at night with no lights, drove into the field, disappearing, police said.