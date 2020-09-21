EAST COCALICO TWP. POLICE

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Joseph A. Noll, 61, of Ephrata, was charged following a traffic stop around 9:39 p.m. in the 700 block of North Reading Road on Sept. 14. A chemical breath test yielded a blood alcohol content of 0.19%, about twice the legal limit, police said.

THEFT CHARGES

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jermaine Maina-Perez, 20, of East Petersburg, was charged after police said he loaded a Wawa gift card while working at the store at 1990 Miller Road and used it to buy $138 worth of food, police said.

MANHEIM TWP. POLICE

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Corey J. Calderwood, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after stealing a Trek Marlin 5 bicycle from a residence and giving it to another person to sell online, police said. Detectives and the bicycle owner attempted to “buy back” the bicycle from the online posting, which led to Calderwood as the suspect, police said.

MANOR TWP. POLICE

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Gary Matsko, 43, of Manor Township, was charged with single counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment following a police response to a disturbance on the 500 block of Capri Road on Sept. 7. At his residence, Matsko grabbed a woman by the neck and slammed her into a couch, police said. As police took him into custody, Matsko coughed on officers and spat on one officer’s face, according to police.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Rafael Alberto Hernandez-Paulino, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop near the area of Temple Avenue and Stone Mill Road on Sept. 4, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Cristi Wylie, 32, of Columbia, was charged with DUI following a report of a woman slumped over the wheel of her vehicle in the area of Water Street and Rockfish Street in Washington Boro on Aug. 30, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Logan Roush, 19, was charged with DUI and underage consumption following a traffic stop in the area of Water Street and Charlestown Road on Sept. 5, according to police. Roush did not pass field sobriety tests and a chemical test yielded a blood alcohol content of 0.162%, police said, just over twice the legal limit.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: John Hoffman, 57, was charged after police say he struck a woman on the 100 block of Cottontail Court on Sept. 7 for allegedly making him leftovers for his birthday meal.

NEW HOLLAND POLICE

DUI

EARL TWP.: Amber Rinker, 42, of East Earl, was charged following a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Main Street on Sept. 18. Rinker failed a field sobriety test and a test showed Rinker had a blood alcohol content of 0.112%, police said.