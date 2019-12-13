Lancaster police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

LANCASTER: Raymond Bosque Jr., 19, was charged with a firearms violation, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and having an expired inspection after a traffic stop Dec. 11, police said. Police found a Ruger 9mm handgun, marijuana and a scale, police said. Bosque isn't old enough to have a concealed carry permit, police said. He's in Lancaster County Prison unable to post $100,000 bail.

Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Mark Scot Wiglesworth, 42, of Fort Myers, Florida, was charged with DUI after police stopped him Dec. 8 near South Broad Street and East Second Avenue, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.102%, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Eddison Gerard Abreu, 27, of the first block of Dublin Drive, Millersville, as charged with DUI and related crimes after police were called about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 23 to the 300 block of Ironstone Ridge Road for a report of an unknown vehicle in the driveway, police said. An officer found Abreu in his vehicle unconscious, with the engine running, lights on and music playing, police said. Abreu, who had to be awakened by the officer, thought he was home in his bed, police said. Police also traced fresh damage to his vehicle to a fence near Charlestown and South Centerville roads.

MANOR TWP.: Ralph N. Calvetti, 41, of the 100 block of WhiteTail Court, was charged with DUI after police responded about 6:25 p.m. Nov. 11 to the 500 block of Pheasant Ridge Circle for a report of a pickup truck that had been parked and running for over two hours, police said. An officer found Calvetti unresponsive and slumped over in the driver's seat, police said. His blood alcohol content was more than 0.30%, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: Caitlyn Rae Dull, 26, of the 1000 block of Hearthstone Road, was charged with possessing heroin and paraphernalia after police were called by a family member who said Dull had been acting out and wouldn't leave the bathroom on Dec. 6, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

STALKING

PENN TWP.: Jeffrey Linn Fritz, 50, was charged with stalking after he approached a woman and repeatedly asked her to get in his vehicle and then followed her to her house on Oct. 27, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: James Ivan Singer, 48, was charged with retail theft after stealing $557 worth of items Nov. 27 from Giant, 1008 Lititz Pike, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Quarryville police

FLEEING POLICE

QUARRYVILLE: Kenneth W. Meredith, 35, of Elsmere, Delaware, was charged with fleeing police, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving under suspension after police found him asleep in a vehicle about 12:20 a.m. Dec. 9 at Huffnagle Park, 55 Oak Lane, police said. When police woke him, he started the vehicle and sped off, nearly striking an officer, police said. Quarryville and state police chased him into Maryland and learned the vehicle had been stolen, police said.

State police

BURGLARY

SALISBURY TWP.: Police are investigating after a person or people caused $900 in damage trying to break into the Hershey Mennonite Church, 401 Hershey Church Road, about 1:34 p.m. Dec. 8, police said.