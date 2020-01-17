Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Crystal Marie Colon, 41, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault and reckless driving on Jan. 10 while on Route 462, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

BURGLARY

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Barry Root, 38, of Willow Street, was charged with burglary after he entered a hotel room and stole approximately $420 worth of property from a guest and fled the hotel on Jan. 8 at the Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Crystal Smith, 33, of Lititz, was charged with burglary after she entered a hotel room and stole approximately $420 worth of property from a guest and fled the hotel on Jan. 8 at the Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Leif Adkins, 42, of Kinzers, was charged with theft from motor vehicles and receiving stolen property after an investigation showed that Adkins stole a Ford van and used the vehicle during other thefts during a period between Nov. 15 and Dec. 3 at several locations within East Lampeter Township, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Mark Braughler, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threat and harassment after a domestic dispute in which Braughler slapped one person across the face while yelling and cursing at them, as well as smacking another person on the buttocks several times at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Lititz Pike and Valley Road, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jeffrey Bleacher, 55, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by deception after he cashed two checks totaling $6,300 for a window replacement installation job at a residence despite never performing the work on May 13 in the 100 block of Bentley Lane, police said. Bleacher was arrested on Jan. 10, 2020, police said.

Lititz Borough police

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

LITITZ: Daniel Joseph Steinberg III, 18, of Lititz, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he used another person's vehicle without permission on Jan. 13 in the 300 block of West Orange Street, police said.

