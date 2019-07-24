Columbia Borough police

DOG LAW VIOLATION

COLUMBIA: Adrienne N. Taji, 38, of Columbia, was charged with violating the dog law after police responded to a call for loose pit bull July 19 in the 800 block of Barber Street, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Richard E. Sharp, III, 33, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an incident July 17 in the 200 block of South 5th Street, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A resident of Wagon Werks Apartments, 920 Plane St., reported someone stole a framed, 3-by-4-foot, pen-and-ink drawing of Mount McKinley on July 19 after briefly leaving it unattended in a hallway, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS, plus a message, to 847411.

East Cocalico police

DRUG POSSESSION

EAST COCALICO TWP: Chelsea Raven Beiler, 22, of Adamstown, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia after police found her hiding behind a tree while dispatched for a disabled vehicle, police said.

DUI

DENVER: Justin Seth Ingraham, 23, was charged with driving under the influence after his vehicle struck another vehicle from behind July 15 on Colonel George Howard Boulevard, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.273%, police said.

EPHRATA: Tara Nicole Kellenberger, 41, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped for a traffic violation July 5 on Reamstown Road, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.119%, police said.

HIT AND RUN

DENVER: Christopher R. Clemens, 40, was charged with hit-and-run involving damage after he fled from a crash July 9 on Route 222, police said. Clemens had warrants and left the vehicle on foot, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

ANIMAL CRUELTY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kevin Bussie, 57, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was charged with cruelty to animals after he left a dog in a car, causing it duress, July 14 at Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An American flag on a pole was burned between July 9-12 in the 2500 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. Damage estimated at $40.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: James Krieder, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after police responded July 13 to disturbance call in the 100 block of Madge Drive, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Weston Mumma, 37, of Lancaster, was charged July 15 with driving under the influence after a June 24 crash in the 2200 block of Marietta Avenue, police said.

FLEEING POLICE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Rafael Angel Rodriguez Jr., 18, of Ephrata, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police and numerous vehicle code violations after he failed to stop for police on July 13 near Route 283 eastbound and Rohrerstown Road, police said.

Manor Township police

CRASH CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: John E. Griffy, 34, of Columbia, was charged with numerous vehicle code violations, including driving under suspension and without insurance after a June 23 crash in which he tried to turn left from Manor Boulevard onto Charlestown Road, hit a vehicle and tried to drive off, police said. His two children, 9 and 13 years old, were in the rear seat unrestrained, police said.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

MANOR TWP.: Gary E. Carter, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police and vehicle code violations after he was found operating a stolen Kawasaki motorcycle July 19 near Blue Rock and Ironstone Ridge roads, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: Jordan R. Heffner, 25, no address given, was charged with retail theft after he was seen on surveillance stealing items June 6 from PaulB Hardware, 50 Wood Corner Road, police said. The items were valued at more than $260.

CLAY TWP.: Jeffrey R. Buck, 61, no address given, was charged with theft after he was seen stealing items June 6 from PaulB Hardware, 50 Wood Corner Road, police said. The items were valued at nearly $800.

West Hempfield Township police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Michael A. Archacki Jr., no known address, was charged with a firearms violation and unsworn falsification to authorities after he falsified documents to try to buy a gun in March from Backwoods Outfitters, 2421 Ironville Pike, police said.