Columbia Borough police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Kanita Michelle Reid, 37, of Columbia, was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct after an incident around 10:39 p.m. March 9 in the 100 block of South Third Street, police said.

DUI

COLUMBIA: Tonya Feltch, 46, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after she was found visibly intoxicated after she crashed her vehicle into the corner of a garage and another car around 7:14 p.m. March 1 in the 900 block of Ironville Pike, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

TRESPASSING

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Grayson Pleasant, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with defiant trespassing after he was found sleeping in the laundry room of Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, around 2:34 a.m. March 11, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Tiffany Tuscan, 32, of Ephrata, was charged with retail theft after she was observed taking $111.63 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 890 East Main Street, around 4:22 p.m. March 11, police said.

Lancaster Bureau of Police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LANCASTER CITY: Fajr Ford, 46, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was charged March 12 with aggravated assault after a police investigation found that he assaulted a man, giving the man a skull fracture, around 8:40 a.m. June 12, 2019, in the first block of East Walnut Street, police said. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Ford, police said. Anyone with any information about this incident or the current location of Ford is asked to to call the Lancaster City Police at 718-735-3300.

New Holland police

EARL TWP.: Simon Howard, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and a traffic summary offense after was found driving without a license and was transported to the New Holland police department where he slipped underneath a garage door while an officer was parking a cruiser, and refused to leave around 4:46 a.m. March 12, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

WARWICK TWP.: Michael Scott Alley, 38, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault after he slammed another person's head into a door during a fight around 11:05 p.m. March 11 in the 100 block of Crosswinds Drive, police said.

FORGERY, THEFT BY DECEPTION

PENN TWP.: Kenneth Robert Kritzer Jr., 41, of Harrisburg, was charged with forgery and theft by deception after attempting to cash a fraudulent check around 3:17 p.m. March 11 at Ephrata National Bank, 1 North Penryn Road, police said.

DUI

PENN TWP.: Brandon S. Woodhouse, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged March 12 with driving under the influence after he was found asleep in a vehicle under the influence of Flubrmazolam around 11:34 p.m. June 18, 2019, in Newport Road, police said.

