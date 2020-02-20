Ephrata police

DUI

EPHRATA: Sommer L. Graybill, 47, of Mountville, was charged with driving under the influence after police received a complaint that Graybill was driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of South Reading Road at 9:46 p.m. Feb. 3, police said.

Lititz police

COUNTERFEIT DOCUMENTS AND PLATES, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LITITZ: Marcus Antoine Maddux, 32, of Lititz, was charged with altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, operation without valid certificate of inspection and a related and evidence of emissions testing after an officer stopped the vehicle that Maddux was driving because suspected counterfeit inspection and emission certificates in the first block of East Main Street at 2:27 p.m. Feb. 12, police said. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle, police said.

Manheim Township police

TERRORISTIC THREATS, ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jeremy J. Fulton, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault after Fulton told a man that he was going to kill him and slashed at his face with an edged weapon and cut the man's arm on Janet Avenue near Fountain Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, police said. A warrant has been issued for Fulton's arrest, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Diego M. Garcia, 61, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he was observed taking $84 worth of products from Weis Market, 1204 Millersville Pike at 1:55 p.m. Feb. 14, police said.

Mount Joy police

TRESPASSING

MOUNT JOY: Leroy C. Robertson, 52, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespassing after entering an apartment while the tenant was asleep in the 700 block of Clay Alley at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29, police said.

