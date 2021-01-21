East Cocalico Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

DENVER: Paul Gordon, 30, of Adamstown, was charged with criminal mischief after damaging a vehicle on the first block of West Church Street at 6:43 p.m. on Dec. 14, police said. Gordon caused an estimated $1,778.64 in damage to the vehicle, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Megan Ebling, 33, of Ephrata, was charged with multiple DUIs and other traffic offenses after crashing into two vehicles on the first block of South Reamstown Road on Nov. 14, police said. Ebling hit one oncoming vehicle and left the scene before striking another vehicle head on, police said. Both vehicles that were hit had children in them, though there were no serious injuries, police said.

THEFT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: James Locklear, 34, of Reamstown, was charged with theft and criminal mischief after entering a woman’s apartment on the first block of East Church Street and taking prescription medications on Dec. 5, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

FLEEING AN OFFICER

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Tounus Qalandari, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with attempting to elude an officer after continuing to drive for three miles after an officer attempted to pull him over in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 15, police said. Qalandari had been driving more than 20 mph above the speed limit when the pursuit began, police said.

Lititz Borough police

HIT AND RUN

LITITZ: An unknown vehicle traveling struck a legally parked unoccupied car in the 400 block of North Cedar Street sometime during the night of Jan. 19-20, police said.

Manheim Borough police

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

MANHEIM: Deninson Joel Guardado, 20, of Jonestown, and Orlando Enriquez Renovales-Tarrats, 19, of Lebanon were charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and other offenses after they were pulled over while driving a stolen vehicle on North Main Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, police said. Guardado, who was driving more than 30 mph above the speed limit when he was pulled over and was found with a mason jar filled with marijuana, told authorities he did not know the vehicle was stolen, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM: Three unidentified males entered a Sunoco gas station at 1000 Columbia Avenue by breaking the windows with a cinderblock at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, police said. The trio took numerous items of smoking paraphernalia including pipes, scales and grinders before fleeing the area on foot, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Tanna Elaine Barr, 49, of Manheim, was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of a child and failing to have her child in a booster seat after hitting another vehicle near Manheim Central Middle School at 261 White Oak Road at 7:14 a.m. on Jan. 14, police said. Barr had just dropped off her child at school when she struck a curb while leaving, hitting two light posts and entering the oncoming traffic lane before striking the other vehicle, police said. Barr did not provide a blood sample to police, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Kelci Alexis Straub, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with assault after threatening someone with a switchblade knife at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 13, police said. Straub was seen on footage brandishing the knife during an argument and making stabbing motions, police said.

TRESPASSING

LANCASTER: Ethan Kendall King, 30, of Coatesville, was charged with trespassing after he was found in a vacant apartment on the 400 block of Frederick Street shortly after midnight on Jan. 19, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

FALSE STATEMENT

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Jimmy Roman, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with knowingly making a false statement after he attempted to illegally purchase a 9mm handgun from Moor Range at 2488 Willow Street Pike, police said. Roman, a previously convicted felon, cannot legally own a firearm, police said.