Northern Lancaster County Regional police
ASSAULT
MANHEIM: Joseph Stephan Ports, of Manheim, was charged with criminal trespass, simple assault, loitering and prowling, and resisting arrest after he entered a residence and left when the homeowner ordered him and out and returned when police were on scene Dec. 23 on Loughes Drive, police said.
LITITZ: Dennis John Runkle, 65, of Lititz, was charged after striking a woman in a domestic dispute Dec. 23 in the 100 block of Weilder Lane, police said.
LITITZ: Kayla Dawn Brooks, 23, of Lititz, was charged after striking a man during a domestic argument Nov. 30 in the 800 block of Furnace Hills Pike, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
LITITZ: Jeremy M. Campbell, 38, of Lititz, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for a traffic violation Dec. 15 in the 500 block of East Newport Road, police said.
DUI/POSSESSION
MANHEIM: Brooke Lewis, 38, of Lancaster, was charged after a traffic violation. Police also found drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle Oct. 23 in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road, police said.
State police
THEFT
PARADISE TWP.: An unknown person stole a white 2012 Nissan Maxima sometime between Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. to Dec. 25 at 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Lincoln Highway East, police said.
SALISBURY TWP.: Keishla Ramos-Alvarado, 29, and Carlos Tirado-Rodriguez, 24, both of Lancaster, were charged with for the theft of shoes taken from Urban Outfitters, 766 Brackbill Road on Dec. 10, police said.
LEACOCK TWP.: An unknown person stole four 20-inch aluminum rims, total value $500, Nov. 27 in the 400 block of Queen Road, police said.
EAST DRUMORE TWP.: An unknown person stole approximately $400 and court document from a home on Ridgeview Drive Nov. 25, police said.
SALISBURY TWP.: An unknown person stole $180 worth of tools from a vehicle between Nov. 15 and 18 on Countryside Drive, police said.
DUI
PROVIDENCE TWP.: Ian Buscay, 19, of Strasburg, was charged with driving under the influence following a one-vehicle crash Nov. 30 on Lancaster Pike North and Pennsy Road, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Jordan Olivares, 30, of Pequea, was charged following a traffic stop on Nov. 28 on Chester Road and Lititz Pike, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
DRUMORE TWP.: Nathan Shambaugh, 19, of Drumore, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia Dec. 2 on River Road and Slate Hill Road, police said.