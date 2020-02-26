Columbia Borough police
TRESPASSING
COLUMBIA: Eric Sargen, 51, of Elizabethtown, was charged with criminal trespassing and breaking into a structure while in the 900 block of Houston Street at 8:49 a.m. Feb. 17, police said.
East Lampeter Township police
TRESPASSING
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Robert Reczko, 31, of Evan Mills, New York, was charged with trespassing after he was caught inside a fenced area near the water slide at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, at 10:10 p.m. Feb. 23, police said.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Matthew Cobb, 32, of Carthage, New York, was charged with trespassing after he was caught inside a fenced area near the water slide at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, at 10:10 p.m. Feb. 23, police said.
ASSAULT
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Vidal Rivera, 62, of Vineland, New Jersey, was charged with simple assault after he struck another man in the face in the parking lot of Coffee Co., 2350 Lincoln Highway East, at 4 p.m. Feb. 22, police said.
DUI
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Police are investigating after a man stole three welders, valued at $1,279 from the Harbor Freight Store on Lincoln Highway East on Feb. 21, 2020, police said. The man is in his 30s and left in a black Chevrolet sedan, police said.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An orange BMX bike was stolen off of a porch in the 800 block of Aaron Lane Feb. 23, police said.
Lititz Borough police
DUI, DRUG CHARGES
LITITZ: Justin Taylor Weitzel, 22, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the first block of South Oak Street at 2:08 a.m. Jan. 1, police said. Amphetamine, THC and other drugs were found in his blood sample, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
BURGLARY
WARWICK: Police are investigating the theft of numerous firearms that were stolen from a house in Warwick Township on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, police said. The firearms, along with a crossbow and a recurve bow, were returned and police said they met with a “cooperating party” for the investigation. Police said that the entry into the house was either by key or other codes and are continuing the investigation, which will be forwarded to the Lancaster County District Attorney.