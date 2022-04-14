Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: An unidentified man reached over a counter and stole cash from a register at a Turkey Hill store at 301 Linden Street at 1:35 a.m. on April 11, police said.

TRESPASSING

COLUMBIA: Roxwell Jamar Green-Fiers, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass after breaking into a residence in the 800 block of Locust Street and sleeping on a sofa inside at 6:37 a.m. on April 8, police said. Green-Fiers, who did not know the residents, was awoken and then found by officers several blocks away disoriented and unsure where he was or how he got there, police said.

Ephrata police

DUI

EPHRATA: Alexander J. Matesig, 24, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after he was seen driving into the lanes of oncoming traffic in the 800 block of East Main Street at 7:09 p.m. on March 28, police said. Matesig, who was found parked in a nearby business complex, admitted to consuming fentanyl but refused to provide a blood sample, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Lonnie James Jones-Anderson Jr., 31, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault after punching a nurse in the face in the 300 block of Harrisburg Avenue at 3:09 p.m. on April 11, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

LANCASTER: Omar Anglero Colon, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license and one drug violation after he was found with two handguns concealed in his waist during a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Queen Street at 9:56 p.m. on April 10, police said. Colon, who is not allowed to possess a firearm due to prior felony convictions, was also found with a small amount of marijuana, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Makol Peter Kelei, 41, address unknown, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a curb at Honeysuckle and Rivermoor drives at 12:05 a.m. on March 20, police said. Kelei was drunk at the time, police said.

PROWLING

CONOY TWP.: Triston R. Braun, 21, address unknown, was charged with loitering and prowling and a drug violation after he was seen looking through vehicles in the 100 block of Race Street at 7:17 a.m. on April 7, police said.