East Lampeter Township police

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Mark Beam, 33, of West Chester, was charged with receiving stolen property after he was found sitting on a motorcycle that was reported stolen out of York County around 4:54 p.m. April 12 at Turkey Hill, 2787 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL TRESPASS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Aregash Kassahun Tereffe, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after she knocked on several doors, rang several doorbells and attempted to enter several residences around 7:45 a.m. April 5 in the 500 block of Royer Drive, police said. Later that morning, she opened the front door of a residence and took step inside, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Antonio Torres-Maldonado, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he threw a piece of a tailpipe at another person and threatened to hit them with a metal bar at 1:38 p.m. April 4 in the 900 block of Race Avenue, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Belin Stoyanov, 35, Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he shoved a woman against a mirror and caused small abrasions to the side of her face and right ear around 12:21 a.m. April 14 in the 1700 block of Temple Avenue, police said.

New Holland police

DRUG CHARGES

NEW HOLLAND: Shawn Meadows, 30, of New Holland, was charged with possession of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a welfare check and found Meadows upset because his roommates kicked him out for selling illegal drugs around 10:55 a.m. April 11 in the 100 block of East Main Street, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

AGRICULTURAL VANDALISM

WARWICK TWP.: Police are looking for two teenage boys who drove ATVs through an agricultural field around 3:06 p.m. April 11 on Limerock Road, police said.

