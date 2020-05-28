Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Valentine Luis Rodriguez, 39, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 8:18 p.m. May 24 in the first block of North 5th St., police said.

COLUMBIA: Raymond Scott Ramos, 61, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault and strangulation after an incident May 7 in the 700 block of Old Chickies Hill Road, police said.

BURGLARY

COLUMBIA: Brian Eugene Blank, 44, of Columbia, was charged after he was spotted riding a bicycle that had been stolen from a residence earlier in the day at 10:02 a.m. May 24 in the 100 block of South Front St., police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: Two male juveniles threw rocks at a Red Rose Transit Authority bus and broke a window at 8:22 p.m. May 21 in the area of 3rd and Linden streets, police said. The juveniles were described as white males approximately 16 years of age. Both males where wearing baseball hats, one was wearing an orange shirt and the other a white shirt. Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the Columbia Borough Police department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

COLUMBIA: Alex Fischer, 25, of Columbia, was charged with dogs running at large after his German Shepard ran out of a fenced-in yard and bit another dog at 6:29 p.m. May 15 in the 200 block of Lawrence St., police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

DENVER: William M. Shue, 39, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension after police found Shue passed out at the wheel of a running vehicle at 8:10 a.m. May 22 in the 300 block of Main St., police said. After police arrested Shue, officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

East Lampeter Township police

FLEEING AND ELUDING POLICE

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Damian Omar Cruz, 29, of Lancaster city, was charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and driving while operating privilege is revoked after Cruz led police on a vehicle pursuit and drove his motorcycle at speeds over 100 mph after a failed traffic stop at 6:52 p.m. May 24 in East Lampeter Township in the area of Pleasure Ave., police said. A warrant has been issued for Cruz's arrest. Anyone with information on Cruz's whereabouts is requested to contact Officer Reimers at 717 291-4676.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Alberto River Jr., 42, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was pulled over for driving a vehicle with a transferred license plate and then threw a black pouch out of the driver's window at 4:15 p.m. May 22 in the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway East, police said. The pouch contained cash and Xanax, police said, and a search of the vehicle yielded synthetic marijuana, cocaine, digital scales and empty baggies.

Lititz police

DRUG CHARGES

LITITZ: Matthew James Wilson, 32, of Lititz, was charged for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police observed him sitting inside a vehicle on May 26 at 8:23 p.m. on North Elm Street, police said. When officers made contact with Wilson, they found him in possession of several packets of heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.

HARASSMENT

LITITZ: Brian W. Hankins, 42, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after he poked a person in the face with his finger while repeatedly yelling obscenities at them on May 17 around 4 p.m., police said. The incident happened in the 500 block of East Main Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Michael S. Landis, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he struck another person in the mouth during a domestic dispute at 7:30 p.m. May 16 in the 300 block of South West Ave., police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

MANHEIM TWP.: Larry Thomas, 52, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief and public drunkenness after he punched another person's screen door, yelled and caused a disturbance despite being told to calm down at 1:20 a.m. May 16 in the 1700 block of Euclid Drive, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Ryan Joseph Carody, 39, of Marietta, was charged after he overdosed while operating a vehicle and admitted to using heroin after being revived using Narcan at 7:23 p.m. May 5 in the 1300 block of Lititz Pike, police said. A chemical blood test yielded Fentanyl, police said.

