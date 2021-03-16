East Cocalico Township police

STRANGULATION

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Ezekiel D. Sanderful, 28, of Reinholds, was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment after a domestic disturbance at his residence in the first block of Reinholds Road at 5:35 p.m. on Jan. 28, police said. A woman at Sanderful’s residence was transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries to her face and swelling to one eye, police said.

East Earl Township police

ASSAULT

EAST EARL TWP.: Kevin Lee Miller, 42, of East Earl, was charged with assault and criminal mischief after assaulting a person and intentionally damaging their property during a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 1300 block of Briertown Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. on March 13, police said. Miller’s actions caused minor injuries to the person, police said.

East Hempfield police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Georga Hall, 50, of Landisville, was charged with assault and harassment following a disturbance in the 300 block of Caroline Court at 2:31 p.m. on March 9, police said.

FAILURE TO REGISTER

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Matthew J. Grossman, 37, of Landisville, was charged with failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police after he failed to verify his address as required by Megan’s Law on March 10, police said. Grossman is a registered sexual offender, police said.

IDENTITY THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kalliza Milagro Toro-Ayala, 35, of Landisville, was charged with three counts of identity theft, three counts of access device fraud and one count of retail theft after using a stolen credit card to make $445 in purchases at three local businesses, including a Giant Food Store at 550 Centerville Road, sometime before March 8, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A KTM dirt bike, a Suzuki four-wheeler and a Yamaha motorcycle valued at a combined $9,200 were stolen from a barn in the 1900 block of State Road sometime between 8 p.m. on March 9 and 2:54 p.m. on March 10, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kevin Thompson, 36, of Parkesburg, was charged with retail theft after he was seen on March 10 leaving a Lowes at 25 Rohrerstown Road with multiple Dewalt tools valued at $1,339.76 without paying, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person attempted to enter a residence in the 1800 block of Rockford Lane by kicking the front door and breaking a window pane, causing $100 in damage, sometime during the night of March 12-13, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person entered an open door to a garage at a residence on Oakhill Drive and entered two unlocked vehicles inside at 1:40 a.m. on March 13, police said. Nothing was taken, and the suspect was later seen walking away on foot, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person threw a lawn decoration at the window of a residence in the 2200 block of Coventry Road, shattering it in the process and causing $170 in damage, at 7:09 p.m. on March 12, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man punched another motorist’s vehicle, cracking the driver door window and causing $500 in damage, during a road rage incident at New Holland Pike and Park Road at 7:10 p.m. on March 13, police said. The man then fled the area, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Paul Trebor Wilson, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct following a disturbance at a Chik-Fil-A at 1579 Fruitville Pike at 5:37 p.m. on March 9, police said. Wilson became upset over a food order and began yelling and screaming, then pushed another customer, police said.

INTIMIDATION OF A WITNESS

LANCASTER TWP.: Jose A. Rodriguez-Rivera, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with intimidation of a witness, terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault and criminal mischief following a domestic dispute at a residence in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 21, police said. Rodriguez-Rivera punched a person in the face multiple times, then smashed their cell phone on the floor when they attempted to call for help, police said. Rodriguez-Rivera then brandished a knife and threatened to stab the victim’s mother when she attempted to intervene, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: $800 was stolen from a wallet in the 1200 block of East Orange Street sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on March 10, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Catalytic converters valued at $500 each were stolen from vehicles parked in the 400 block of Eden Road and the 1500 block of Harrisburg Pike sometime during the night of March 12-13, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A mailbox was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Rosemont Drive sometime during the night of March 13-14, police said.

TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT DETAIL

MANHEIM TWP.: A Buckle-Up PA detail on Route 283 West at York Road between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 12 resulted in 33 motorists being stopped, with 24 citations and 11 warnings being issued, police said. The highest recorded speed was 84 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. No seatbelt infractions were observed, police said.

New Holland police

FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES

EARL TWP.: Carlos Luis Rodriguez Jr., 20, of Paradise, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities and two summary traffic offenses after he provided a false name and date of birth to authorities during a traffic stop at North Shirk Road and Linden Grove Road at 12:43 a.m. on March 12, police said. Officers initially pulled Rodriguez over for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, police said.