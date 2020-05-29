Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Charles Cornelius Webb III, 52, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 8:56 a.m. May 28 in the 100 block of Church St., police said.

East Cocalico Township police

ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Chester M. Sweigart Jr., 57, of Reamstown, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment after he assaulted his roommate, threatened to "put a bullet" in his roommate's hand in front of police and threw furniture off of a second-story deck, causing damage to the items, May 28 in the first block of South Reamstown Road, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joshua Backes, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a vehicle crash near Rohrerstown Road and Sharon Drive at 1:21 a.m. May 17, police said.

FORGERY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jose J. Beltran, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with forgery and criminal attempt of theft by deception after he tried to cash checks form a business that was not his at the Northwest Bank on Marietta Avenue on April 3, police said.

ROBBERY OF MOTOR VEHICLE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Shawn Jared Lewis, 28, of Harrisburg, was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle and theft after police were called to the Dollar Tree on Rohrerstown Road for a vehicle theft in progress at 8:23 p.m. May 15 police said. Lewis was pulled over shortly after and arrested, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Bailey Delp, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drugs after a traffic stop for suspicious activity at 7:35 p.m. May 26 in the first block of Plymouth Ave., police said. When police searched Delp's vehicle, they found cannabis oil cartridges, heroin, paraphernalia, marijuana, prescription medication and methamphetamine, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Vernon Lee Louis Folkes Jr., 29, of Coatesville, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia and driving under suspension after police initiated a traffic stop and detected the smell of marijuana at 3:11 a.m. May 25 on Route 30 near Greenfield Road, police said. A search of Folkes's vehicle yielded 21 grams of cocaine, 78 cookies laced with THC, digital scales, plastic baggies and cooking pots, police said. A search of Folkes yielded crack cocaine, marijuana and $2,948 in cash, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Qianna Myers-Gray, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after a domestic incident around 9:27 p.m. May 23 in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Alberto Rivera, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Xanax, cocaine and synthetic marijuana after police pulled him over for a vehicle code violation at 4:15 p.m. May 20 in the 1900 block of Lincoln Highway East, police said.

West Earl Township police

RETAIL THEFT, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WEST EARL TWP.: Tisha Haldeman, 37, no address provided, was charged with retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a retail theft complaint and Haldeman was found with concealed merchandise at Dollar General, located at 560 South 7th St., at 3:47 p.m. May 23, police said. During a search, police found Haldeman in possession of a green glass pipe, police said.

