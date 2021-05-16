East Earl Township police

STALKING

EAST EARL TWP.: Carrie B. Snurkowski, 42, of Downingtown, was charged with stalking, harassment and terroristic threats after using text messages and social media to stalk, harass and threaten a person with violence between Jan. 1 and May 6, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Antonio Borrero, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after punching a woman in the face during an argument in the first block of East Ross Street at around 12:24 a.m. on May 12, police said. The woman sustained a bloody nose and bruising and swelling underneath her eyes, police said.

LANCASTER: Howard G. Shannon, 53, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after repeatedly punching a woman in the face until she was knocked unconscious during a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of South Water Street at 8:21 a.m. on May 12, police said. Shannon told investigators he began punching the woman after he got angry, police said. The woman sustained a 2-inch laceration on the top of her head and bruising to her face, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person entered a residence in the 800 block of Landis Avenue through an unlocked front door, taking numerous electronics and jewelry sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on May 13, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Paul B. Murray, 68, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle in the 300 block of Greenview Drive at 8:30 p.m. on May 8, police said. Murray had a BAC of .164%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jenida A. Marshall, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing her vehicle at Route 222 South and Route 30 West at 2:04 a.m. on May 9, police said. Marshall had a BAC of .152%, police said.

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: Two unknown men attempted to pass two counterfeit $100 bills at a Wegman’s at 2000 Crossings Boulevard at 8:53 a.m. and 9:02 p.m. on May 8, police said. Both men fled without getting any items, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Alicia Michelle Beaston, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief after striking another person in the face, damaging their eyeglasses, in the 1000 block of Manheim Pike at 10 a.m. on May 5, police said.

PROPULSION OF MISSILES

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person threw eggs onto vehicles traveling along Route 222 from the Bushong Road overpass between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on May 9, police said. Two vehicles were struck, causing $400 in damage, though no crashes occurred, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Brittni Nicole Blocher, 25, and Charles Henry Suraci, 31, both of Dover, were charged with retail theft after they were seen taking $478 worth of merchandise from a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike at 5:54 p.m. on April 21, police said. Suraci was also charged with possessing instruments of a crime and a drug charge after he was found in possession of a magnet that was used in an attempt to defeat the store’s security devices, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Stephen M. Ogorzalek, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft, robbery and harassment after he was seen stealing $12.94 worth of merchandise from Harvest Lane Farmer’s Market at 851 East Oregon Road, then punching the store manager in the face, causing bleeding, bruising and swelling when he was confronted, at 1:50 p.m. on May 6, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $20,000 2019 Toyota Corolla was stolen from a residential driveway in the 200 block of Elmshire Drive at 2:40 a.m. on May 9, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man was seen stealing $184.95 worth of Similac baby formula from a Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike at 2:59 p.m. on May 13, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

WARWICK TWP.: Jay Ronald Steffy Jr., 38, of Lititz, was charged with two counts of simple assault and a drug charge after striking a man in the face and then throwing them to the floor, then brandishing a knife following an argument at a residence in the 400 block of Crosswinds Drive at 9:30 a.m. on April 25, police said.

CLAY TWP.: Josue-Daniel Tapia, 18, of Ephrata was charged with simple assault after punching a man in the chest and striking him with an aluminum-handled broom, then shaking his head vigorously by pulling his hair following an argument at a residence in the 200 block of West Church Road at 5:15 p.m. on May 10, police said.

DUI

CLAY TWP.: Titus Zimmerman Hoover, 59, of Stevens, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after he was found swerving on a pedalcycle in the 1900 block of West Main Street near the Weaver Nut Company at 1:15 p.m. on May 13, police said. Hoover had a BAC of .279%, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE AN OFFICER

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Stephen Lloyd Sumpman Jr., 31, of Mount Joy, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and three traffic violations after leading authorities on a short chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop near Routes 743 and 441 at around 5:30 a.m. on April 18, police said. Sumpman was later found at Little Dippers at 432 West Main Street in Mount Joy, police said.