Columbia Borough police

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

COLUMBIA: John P. Szymkiewicz, 57, of Columbia, was charged with child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after parole agents found child pornography on his phone during a home check in the 100 block of South 3rd Street at around 6 p.m. on March 29, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Scott Frederick Meisinger Sr., 58, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after sending texts to someone he had been prohibited from contacting on March 22, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Daniel Parkhouse, 60, of Akron, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic summary after crashing his vehicle against a retaining wall and embankment in the first block of South Line Road just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 1, police said. Parkhouse was found with high levels of methamphetamine, fentanyl, meprobamate, carisoprodol and buprenorphine in his system, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unknown man was seen stealing several bottles of vodka from Fine Wine and Goods Spirits at 2350 Lincoln Highway East at around 5:35 p.m. on March 24, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: A man was chased by four people, one of whom was carrying a pipe, as he was attempting to drop off his vehicle for inspection in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue on March 19, police said. The man fled the area in his vehicle, police said.

LANCASTER: Luis Reymundo Lopez, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with assault and terroristic threats after assaulting a person in the 100 block of East Walnut Street and threatening to shoot them at 4:50 p.m. on March 26, police said.

ROBBERY

LANCASTER: A boy was shoved off of a bicycle and punched in the face by three other juveniles in the first block of Franklin Street at 7:30 p.m. on March 13, police said. The boy’s bicycle was taken and the other juveniles fled the area, police said.

LANCASTER: A man was struck in the back of the head by an unknown suspect in the first block of Orange Street at 12:23 a.m. on March 17, police said. The suspect fled the scene with the man’s phone and cigarettes, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: An unknown man was seen walking away from a clothing recycling container in the 300 block of West Walnut Street with bags of items at 9:41 a.m. on March 22, police said.

LANCASTER: Two unknown men were seen taking three Apple televisions from a Best Buy at 1700 Fruitville Pike without paying for them between 5:18 p.m. and 5:28 p.m. on March 27, police said.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

LANCASTER: An unknown boy pointed a small gun at a person in the first block of Liberty Street at 4 p.m. on March 13, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jennifer B. Roschel, 33, of Lititz, was charged with disorderly conduct and a dog law violation after she failed to control her dog and it ran into the 200 block of Koser Road at 8:49 a.m. on March 31, police said. Roschel began to yell and scream and threw cat food on another person while trying to regain control of the dog, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Chrystopher Darlington, 33, of Strasburg, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle at Route 30 West and Harrisburg Pike at 5:57 p.m. on March 4, police said. Darlington was found to have mitragynine and etizolam in his system, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Joseph David Perez-Bard, 33, of Nottingham; and Neal Spencer Gibson, 31, of New Castle, Delaware, were charged with two counts of retail theft after entering a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike on two separate occasions at 6:46 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 2:17 p.m. on Feb. 16 in an attempt to steal a combined $3,193.54 of merchandise, police said.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

LANCASTER TWP.: Kiara Nicole Mealing, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, false identification to law enforcement and two summary traffic violations after crashing a vehicle she was driving without permission from the owner at Maple Avenue and South West End Avenue at 9:16 a.m. on March 28, police said. Mealing was seen running from the scene after the crash and then denied driving the vehicle and provided a false name and date of birth to officers, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Jonnas Mpakaniye, 27, of New Holland, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and two summary traffic offenses after he was seen driving into oncoming traffic without his headlights on in the 600 block of West Main Street at 11:42 p.m. on March 27, police said. An oncoming vehicle had to veer off the roadway to avoid a collision with Mpakaniye, who had a BAC of 0.170%, police said.

West Earl Township police

FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE AN OFFICER

WEST EARL TWP.: Jose Miguel Colon-Espada, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and three traffic violations after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that began on Oregon Pike and North Church Street at 12:18 a.m. on March 3, police said. Colon-Espada ran a red light and reached speeds of 90 mph during the chase, police said.