Lititz police
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LITITZ: Marcus Mobley, 33, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after police responded to report of domestic violence shortly before 11 a.m. April 3 in the 200 block of Cardinal Road, police said.
LITITZ: Anthony Tyler Fox, 22, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault after he pushed the head of a 27-year-old pregnant woman against a hard object at a home in the 300 block of East Main Street, police said. Fox was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. April 9 and he was being held at Lancaster County Prison.
LITITZ: Karkeya L. Wright, 36, of Lititz, was charged with strangulation, aggravated and simple assault, child endangerment and terroristic threats after assaulting a child after an assault in the first block of West Lemon Street, police said. Wright was taken into custody March 28.