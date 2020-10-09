Columbia Borough police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

COLUMBIA: Serenitee Alexus Shultz, 20, who is homeless, was charged with defiant trespass and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another after trespassing on the property of a homeless shelter, yelling obscenities at a staff member and making threats, including to blow up the church building on Sept. 25 in the 300 block of Locust street, police said.

Ephrata Borough police

STRANGULATION

EPHRATA TWP.: Allen Thomas Gaspar, 23, of Bronx, New York, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and possession of a controlled substance following a physical altercation with an acquaintance on Wednesday, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Paige Amber Carlson, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, driving while operating privilege is suspended of revoked and operation without valid certificate of inspection following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in the first block of North Cedar Street, police said.

New Holland police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

MOUNTVILLE: Adam Claire Horst, 39, of New Holland, was charged with one count of terroristic threat after going to a residence and refusing to leave, threatening to strangle the victim, and making other threats Tuesday in the 300 Block of East Main Street, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

PENN TWP.: A 2015 black Ford Explorer with tinted windows, black rims, a Philadelphia Eagles license plate cover and Pennsylvania registration was stolen Wednesday night from a driveway near Cranberry Street and Huckleberry Lane, police said.

EAST PETERSBURG: A black 9 mm Ruger Security handgun was stolen from a 2019 black Ford Mustang parked on Hollow Drive sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

EAST PETERSBURG: A red 2017 Honda HR-V with Pennsylvania registration was stolen from a driveway on Hollow Drive sometime between Wednesday evening and early morning Thursday, police said.