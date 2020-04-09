East Hempfield police

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Paul Henry III, 53, of Conestoga, was charged with theft after he took $2,540 worth of tools Feb. 25 at Penncoat, 1921 McFarland Drive, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle between March 2 and 14 at Lancaster Toyota Collision Center at 1188 Enterprise Road, police said. Estimated value of loss is $1,500, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kurt Bergey, 53, and Sherry Brewer, 47, both of Lancaster, were charged with harassment after an incident at 12:31 a.m. March 24 in the 3400 block of Caroline Court, police said.

FORGERY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Mark Merius, 61, of New York, was charged with forgery, identity theft and theft by deception after he presented a fraudulent form of photo identification in an attempt to withdraw funds from an account he is not associated with March 18 from M&T Bank, 1847 Columbia Avenue, police said.

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joshua Heckman, 35, of Auburn, Pennsylvania, and Brian Ford, 49, of Coal Township, Pennsylvania, were both charged March 18 with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft and criminal trespass after they stole a large amount of lawn care tools and equipment, valued at $14,367.68, Feb. 19 from The Ground Guys, 716 Catherine Street, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A bicycle, valued at $800, was stolen March 18 from Electron Energy, 300 Running Pump Road, police said.

STRANGULATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Marquesha Wilson, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after a fight March 17 in the 200 block of Winding Hill Drive, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Hector Valentin Jr., 37, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after an incident in the 2800 block of Terry Lane, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Bruce Lambie, 68, of Lancaster, was charged for driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash March 16 in the 3000 block of Harrisburg Pike, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified person ran a sharp object horizontally across the driver’s side of a vehicle, causing an estimated $1,000 worth of damage, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Martha Suzana Fisher, 28, of Leola, was charged with receiving stolen property and endangering the welfare of a child after police searched Fisher and found her in the possession of a loaded stolen Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, which had reported to Akron Borough police as stolen, while a 3-month-old child sat in her lap at 7:43 a.m. April 7 in the 100 block of East Main Street, police said.

DAMAGE

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: A man attempted to drill out a lock on a coin box to a washing machine at 9 p.m. April 4 at Tri-Town Laundry, 4 Glenbrook Road, police said. The man was unsuccessful and caused several hundred dollars’ worth of damage to the “Speed Queen” washing machine, police said. Anyone with information is requested to contact Officer Berry at 717 291-4676.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Nijaz Causevic, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment following a fight at 8:45 p.m. April 6 in the 700 block of Maplewood Avenue, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Wandy B. Germain, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he pushed another person during an argument at 12:32 p.m. April 3 in the 1000 block of Sterling Place, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Gary R. Principato, 68, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was observed screaming across property boundaries in “an angry rage” and threatened to bash in the heads of emergency responders who were in the neighborhood during a declared emergency at 8:20 p.m. April 6 in the 1500 block of Santa Barbra Drive, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Tray R. Lias, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he stole several pieces of merchandise at 2:30 p.m. April 2 from Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

BURGLARY, THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Tracy Lynn Harlan, 45, of Lititz, was charged with burglary and theft after she entered a residence without permission while the owners were not home and took cigarettes and quarters with a total value of $30 around 12:53 p.m. March 20 on Meadow Valley Road, police said.

