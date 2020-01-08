Columbia Borough police

ANIMAL CONTROL VIOLATION

COLUMBIA: Shirlie A. Rosa-Rodriguez, 40, of Columbia, was charged after her dog was running at large Jan. 1 in the 200 block of Fourth Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Ronald Lee Heisey, 54, of Marietta, was charged with DUI following a crash investigation on Jan. 1 in the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. Heisey's blood alcohol content was 0.13%, police said.

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Christine Joda Jolivert, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after she held a large kitchen knife to the throat of another person on Dec. 28 in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, police said.

TRESPASSING

MANHEIM TWP.: Dave Dwayne Hunter, 27, no address given, was charged with criminal trespass and harassment after unlawfully entering a home and grabbing someone by the hair and throwing them to the ground on Jan. 1 in the 1300 block of Blue Jay Drive, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Todd M. Hancock, 37, of Lititz, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for speeding and police found marijuana, a glass jar, a plastic baggie, a metal marijuana grinder and a glass smoking pipe on Jan. 1 at Route 222 North and Route 30 East, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

LANCASTER TWP.: Austin J. Vanblargan, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for an inspection sticker infraction, and officers searched his vehicle and found marijuana, a plastic bottle, a smoking pipe and a marijuana grinder on Dec. 28 on Spencer Avenue, police said.

For more Lancaster County police logs: