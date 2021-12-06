East Earl Township police

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Colleen Marie Speaker, 32, of Marietta, was charged with driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing at Main Street and Division Highway shortly after midnight the morning of Nov. 25, police said. Speaker was drunk at the time, police said.

FLIGHT TO AVOID APPREHENSION

EAST EARL TWP.: Craig Alan Carrigan, 36, of Royersford, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, agricultural vandalism, driving with a suspended or revoked license, a drug violation and traffic offenses after fleeing police along the 1400 block of Main Street around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 27, police said. Carigan’s Ford pickup stopped after a brief pursuit, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Stephen Archer, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with firearms not to be carried with a license and a summary traffic violation after crashing a motorcycle on Route 30 eastbound near Running Pump Road sometime Nov. 20, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 14-year-old girl, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an altercation at Hempfield High School at 200 Stanley Avenue sometime Nov. 9, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 13-year-old boy, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats following an unexplained incident on a school bus transporting children home from Centerville Middle School sometime Nov. 3, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Lucas H. Hartley, 18, of Manheim, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats after sending threatening text messages to a person on Nov. 28 and 29, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Twelve daily reconciliation reports were found to be short of a combined $886.34 at a Sheetz at 2149 State Road between Sept. 19 and Nov. 5, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Angel Mae Torres, 41, address unknown, was charged with two counts of retail theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit retail theft after stealing more than $7,000 in merchandise over the course of two days in November from a Lowes at 25 Rohrerstown Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two unidentified men entered Nu-Wave Wireless at 570 Centerville Road and cut the security cords to six demo Apple iPhones worth a combined $4,959.94 and then fled the store with the phones sometime Nov. 23, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two unidentified men were seen emptying $2,460.38 worth of merchandise from shelves in the health and beauty care section into reusable grocery bags that were concealed in their clothing from a Giant Food Store at 550 Centerville Road and then leaving at 8:43 p.m. on Nov. 27, police said.

VANDALISM

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified vandal broke the window of a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street, causing $300 in damage, sometime between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Nov. 23, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: A 6-foot 5-inch inflatable Grinch was stolen from the lawn of a residence at West Mohler Church Road and Autumn Blaze Way around 11 p.m. on Dec. 4, police said. A pickup truck with several people was seen driving past the residence multiple times before the Grinch was stolen, and was later seen fleeing with the Grinch attached to the rear bumper, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A white work van of an unknown make or model struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the 100 block of East Main Street and then left the scene without stopping around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, police said.

LITITZ: Samuel K. Okuwa, 18, of Lititz, was charged with a traffic violation after striking a pedestrian who was crossing North Water and East Main streets around 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. The pedestrian, a 64-year-old woman, was transported by an ambulance to a hospital, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Sean Kemberling, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after taking $311.70 worth of merchandise from a Weis Market at 1204 Millersville Pike on three separate occasions between Sept. 19 and Sept. 27, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: Royal M. Marti, 26, of Mount Joy, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after yelling at a man for blowing leaves off a sidewalk at an undisclosed address at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 23, police said. Charles A. Weber, 24, of Stevens, was charged with the same offenses for yelling and throwing leaves at the man’s face, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

BURGLARY

PENN TWP.: A storage unit in the 700 block of Speedwell Forge Road was broken into sometime before 6:43 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. An unidentified burglar stole assorted designer clothing, shoes and handbags, police said.

DISTURBANCE

PENN TWP.: A resident in the 1100 block of White Oak Road heard an unidentified burglar attempting to enter through the front door of their home by pounding on it at 12:09 a.m. on Dec. 3, police said. A search of the area did not find any signs of forced entry or anyone outside the property, police said.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Rolando Aldea, 48, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic violations after crashing at Lititz Pike and East Millport Road at 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said.

FRAUD

WARWICK TWP.: A resident of the 100 block of Pepperton Court was scammed out of $500 on Nov. 30, police said. The resident was told she could get $14 million, a Ford Bronco, a camper and $500 a week for life by purchasing a $500 gift card, police said. The resident realized it was a scam after she received a second call on Dec. 3 saying she needed to buy four additional $500 gift cards, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Holly Ann Boyer, 37, of Manheim, was charged with theft by deception after taking money from another person to provide make-up services for weddings through her business Extreme Beauty Makeup in the 2400 block of Scenic Drive and then never providing the services at 10:22 a.m. on Nov. 16, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Two unidentified men stole nearly $2,500 in over-the-counter medications at a Giant Food Store at 1008 Lititz Pike around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, police said.

PENN TWP.: An unidentified man took a charging cable and then filled two 20 ounce coffees in a Sheetz store at 1205 Lancaster Road, then left with the items without paying at 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 2, police said. Employees were not successful in stopping the man, police said.

VANDALISM

EAST PETERSBURG: Two vehicles parked at a residence in the 2500 block of Split Rail Drive had their tires slashed with a knife sometime before 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 1, causing $500 in damage, police said. The residents also had to rent a car as the vehicles were being repaired, costing them another $360, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRASH

SADSBURY TWP.: A tractor trailer overturned at Noble and Brick Mill roads, spilling out bales of hay, at 7:21 p.m. on Nov. 22, police said. The tractor trailer’s driver, of Ontario, New York, was uninjured and issued a written warning, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

ELIZABETH TWP.: A 33-year-old man was threatened by someone with a gun at Elser Hill Road around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, police said. The man refused to cooperate with investigators, police said.

THEFT

SADSBURY TWP.: A total of $2,000 was stolen after the bank account of a 46-year-old Simmontown Road resident was accessed sometime between midnight and 8 p.m. on Oct. 21, police said.