Christiana Borough police

DUI

CHRISTIANA: Trevonte Neville, 25, address unknown, was charged with driving under the influence, incapable of safe driving and two drug violations after his tractor-trailer was found stuck at Railroad Avenue and Elizabeth Street around 9 a.m. on Feb. 26, police said. Neville, who was believed to be driving under the influence, was also found with drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the tractor-trailer, police said.

Columbia Borough police

DISTURBANCE

COLUMBIA: A man was seen walking while carrying a construction sign in the 300 block of Avenue H at 12:37 a.m. on April 22, police said. The 56-year-old man dropped the sign and ran when he saw officers, later telling them after he was arrested that he took the sign because he “thought it was cool,” police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Stephanie Bigler, 51, of Elizabethtown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing her vehicle into a guardrail along Route 222 near mile marker 43.0 at 1:07 p.m. on April 15, police said. Bigler, who was uninjured but whose vehicle was towed from the scene, had a BAC of 0.273% at the time, police said.

ROBBERY

DENVER: A 16-year-old boy, of Birdsboro, was charged with robbery after holding an airsoft gun to a child’s head at Denver Park at 801 Main Street around 3:45 p.m. on April 27, police said. The child handed over $20 and was able to flee unharmed, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Deavon Chapelle Winder, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after punching out the window of a vehicle in the 600 block of Fountain Avenue, smashing it and injuring a person in the process at 8:24 p.m. on April 27, police said.

ROBBERY

LANCASTER: Three unidentified men, one of whom was holding a gun, grabbed a man’s arm and demanded he go with them while near Fairview Avenue and Seymour Street sometime between 4:40 a.m. and 5 a.m. on May 2, police said. The man yelled for help when he noticed two people walking in his direction and the men fled the area, police said.

Lititz Borough police

THEFT

LITITZ: A hand-blown glass octopus was stolen from Purple Robin Reserve at 47 East Main Street sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 29, police said.

LITITZ: Two parked vehicles were broken into in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Market Street sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 2, police said. Both vehicles had broken windows and a combined $1,500 in contents stolen from inside, police said.

VANDALISM

LITITZ: A vehicle was keyed while parked in the first block of North Broad Street sometime during the evening hours of April 15, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FLEEING

WARWICK TWP.: Christopher Michael Mumford, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop at Lititz Pike and West Woods Drive at 1:44 a.m. on April 28, police said. Mumford, who was later arrested in Lebanon after officers discontinued the pursuit, used a residential yard as a turnaround during the chase, damaging the property, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: A custom 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat valued at more than $105,000 was stolen from a car dealership in the 300 block of North Broad Street sometime before 11:44 p.m. on April 28, police said.