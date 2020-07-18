New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Zachary Gerlitzki, 31, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence on July 4 at 2:35 a.m., after failing a field sobriety test, police said. Gerlitzki had a blood alcohol content of 0.195%, according to police.

New Holland Borough: James Chance, 59, of New Holland, was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped for a suspended registration on July 9 in the 400 block of West Main Street, police said. Chance’s blood alcohol content was .139%, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

New Holland Borough: Shawn Meadows, 31, of New Holland, was charged with criminal mischief after police identified him through video which showed a man throwing a rock through the side window of a van parked near the rear of a business in the 900 block of West Main Street on June 28, police said. The damage totaled more than $1,300, police said.

East Hempfield police

THEFT CHARGES

East Hempfield Twp.: Christian Ann Valudes, 54, of Lancaster, was charged after he took a $253 fish skimmer July 13 from That Fish Place along Centerville Road, police reported.

ASSAULT

East Hempfield Twp.: Andre Goodman, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and strangulation after domestic incident Jul 15 in the 1500 block of Swarr Run Road, police said.

THEFT

East Hempfield Twp.: On July 15 someone reported that a smartphone worth $1,000 was taken from a residence in the 700 block of Barr Boulevard and used to transfer $1,700 from a financial account, police reported.

East Hempfield Twp.: Video surveillance from Community Aid at 31 Rohrerstown Road showed that on July 14 a woman took a wallet worth $75 from another shopper, police reported.