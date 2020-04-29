East Cocalico Township police

THEFT OF SERVICES

DENVER: Sovanny Y. Ouch, 31, of Ephrata, was charged with theft of services after he hired a Lancaster taxi service to take him to Philadelphia and then back to Denver on April 20, police said. Ouch never paid the taxi fee, which was $450, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISTURBANCE

MANHEIM TWP.: Beth Petery-Celley, 57, and Scot D. Celley, 50, both of Columbia, were charged after Petery-Celley went to the front door of the Boost Mobile store on Milersville Pike and tried to force her way inside on April 27, police said. When the store manager refused her entry due to COVID-19 restrictions, Petery-Celley continued to force her way into the store, yelling at the manager and destroying paper signs on the door, police said. Scot Celley was making “unreasonable noise while using obscene language and gestures,” police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Kyle G. Meredith, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after he pulled up behind a woman’s car and bumped it in the parking lot of Getty Mart on Millersville Pike on April 22, police said. Meredith then walked up to the woman’s car, reached inside and removed the keys and returned to his vehicle, police said. When the woman tried to get her keys back, Meredith punched her in the side of the head and bit into her arm, according to police. He was arrested at his house the next day, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

WASHINGTON BORO: Manual Torres, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash on March 22 at 5:26 a.m. in the 600 block of Letort Road, police said. Torres was injured in the crash and had a strong smell of alcohol coming from him, police said. He was taken to the hospital and a search warrant was given for Torres’ blood, according to police. Torres’ blood alcohol content was .25%, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Dennis Bitting, 64, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he pushed a woman into a wall and then used his body weight to press her against the wall on April 20 in the 3000 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. Bitting left before police arrived and was found a “short distance away,” police said.

West Hempfield police

VEHICLE CRASH

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer at the intersection of Centerville Road and Columbia Avenue around 2:30 p.m. April 28. The scene was cleared within 30 minutes.

