Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Jennifer Lynn Kilhefner, 37, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after striking a parked car at South Fourth and Union streets around 1:25 a.m. on March 27, police said. Kilhefner, who was drunk at the time, was found sitting on a curb and bleeding from her head, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A 21-year-old Manheim man was hospitalized with unspecified injuries after rear-ending a parked vehicle while riding a bicycle in the first block of East Fourth Avenue around 4 a.m. on April 10, police said.

DUI

LITITZ: Brandon R. Pizzola, 48, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after backing into a telephone pole at East Market and North Liberty streets around 11:40 p.m. on April 11, police said. Pizzola, who had a BAC of 0.26% at the time, was found hunched over inside the vehicle, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: A 17-year-old boy, of Lititz, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing a pair of Apple AirPods from another person at Warwick High School at 301 West Orange Street sometime on March 3, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

WARWICK TWP.: An unidentified vehicle was seen sitting in an overflow parking area at Laurie Lane and Robin Hill Drive for several hours before departing at 8:48 p.m. on April 11, police said. The people in the vehicle told officers they used the area to smoke and vape, but no criminal activity occurred, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: A motorcycle registration plate was stolen from a motorcycle in the 100 block of Morning Glory Lane sometime before 1:56 p.m. on April 11, police said.

PENN TWP.: More than 270 gallons of gasoline, valued at more than $800, was stolen from a tank on a commercial property in the 600 block of Fruitville Pike sometime before 11:33 a.m. on April 14, police said. The thief or thieves cut the lock to access the fuel, police said.

CLAY TWP.: Cash valued at more than $400 was stolen from a locked vehicle in the parking lot of a trailhead at Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge on Museum Road sometime before 1 p.m. on April 14, police said.