Columbia Borough police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

COLUMBIA: Richard Paul Elliot Jr., 68, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief after using a bat to strike the security camera of a residence in the 100 block of South 3rd Street, causing $250 in damage to the camera mount, at 4:34 p.m. on Aug. 13, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A FedEx package containing a $1,900 laptop was stolen from a residence in the 800 block of Blunston Street sometime between 1 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, police said. FedEx notified the resident that a neighbor named Wikson signed for the package, though no one by that name lives in the area, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person threw bricks at multiple windows of a residence in the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle and a vehicle parked outside, causing $1,700 in damage, at 3:37 a.m. on Aug. 14, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Anthony T. Gebhard, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 400 block of Valley Road at 7:41 p.m. on Aug. 13, police said. Gebhard had a BAC of 0.184%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Ismael Miranda, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing at Flory Mill Road and Manheim Pike at 9:19 p.m. on Aug. 14, police said. Miranda had a BAC of 0.155%, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole two Lego sets from a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike at 4:05 p.m. on Aug. 15, police said.

VANDALISM

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person spray-painted a pavilion at Jaycee Park at 1031 Edgemoor Court, causing $400 in damage, sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, police said.

New Holland police

FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE AN OFFICER

EARL TWP.: Marc Anthony Cruz, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and four summary traffic offenses officers saw him speeding near Martindale and Gristmill roads at 11:19 p.m. on Aug. 15, police said. Cruz, who had a suspended driver’s license, fled officers, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph and failed to stop at two separate stop signs before officers caught up to him, police said.

West Earl Township police

ASSAULT

WEST EARL TWP.: Karen P. Banerjee, 52, of West Earl Township, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest after scratching and kicking police officers in the chest and legs after stating she was going to assault them at her residence in the first block of Rosewood Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, police said.