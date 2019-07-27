Lancaster city police
THEFT
LANCASTER: David A. Pearce, 19, of the 200 block of East King Street, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and driving on a suspended license after he was found July 20 in the 200 block of Filbert Street with keys to a vehicle that had been reported missing July 19, police said.
State police
BURGLARY
EDEN TWP.: Brandon Laukhuff, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass after being identified as the person who took a firearm valued at $500 from a home on Stony Hill Road on June 16, police said.
FLEEING POLICE
SALISBURY TWP.: Gary Leed, 19, and Tina Gardner, 52, both of Gap, were charged with fleeing police and drug possession after a traffic stop June 21 at Buena Vista and School Lane roads, police said.
RETAIL THEFT
DRUMORE TWP.: Zackary James Smith, 20, and David Alan McCullough, 43, both of Hawthorne Circle in Willow Street, were charged with retail theft and conspiracy to retail theft following a July 20 incident , police said. They reported Smith was working at Turkey Hill, 1010 Lancaster Pike, and video surveillance showed he helped his step-father McCullough steal four cartons of cigarettes valued at $330.40.
TRESPASS
PROVIDENCE TWP.: Heather Findley-Morrison, 27, of Quarryville, was charged after she was found July 23 inside a home in the 400 block of Cinder Road where she had been told not go be, police said.