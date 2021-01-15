Lancaster County detectives

ASSAULT

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Julius Brock Taylor, 28, of Columbia Borough, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited firearm, attempting to elude law enforcement and other traffic violations after intentionally hitting a police vehicle with his car in an attempt to avoid a traffic stop on Dec. 15, police said. Taylor, who was captured after a foot chase, was also found with a 9mm handgun and ammunition in his vehicle, police said.

Lancaster city police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

LANCASTER: Richard Ramos, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm after parole officers discovered a handgun and ammunition in his home in the 600 block of Hebrank Street, police said. Ramos is not allowed to have guns because he's a convicted felon, police said.

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Daniel Lopez, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with assault, aggravated assault and burglary after striking a man with a loaded semi-automatic handgun during an altercation in the 400 block of Juniata Street the evening of Jan. 11, police said. Lopez was at the address after having learned that his 10-year-old son had been pushed by the man, police said.

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

LANCASTER: Steven Manuel Sanchez, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child after hitting a girl with a broomstick, police said. Sanchez told authorities he did hit the child, who is under the age of 12, with a broomstick but not hard enough to leave a mark, though a laceration and scratch was seen, police said.

Manheim Borough police

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

MANHEIM: Jason Robert Ramey, 48, of Manheim, was charged with receiving stolen property after authorities found stolen jewelry and tools valued at a combined $710 in his home on Dec. 28, police said. Ramey is already incarcerated on unrelated charges, according to court documents.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Andre Vladimir Kravchenko, 38, of Puyallup, Washington, was charged with theft after taking 99 key fobs, worth more than $34,000, from various vehicles at the Manheim Auto Auction, 1190 Lancaster Road, on Jan. 13, police said.

New Holland police

THEFT

EARL TWP.: Joshua Hunter Ford, 33, of Ronks, was charged with theft of leased property after failing to return a $2,240 trailer he rented from a Tractor Supply Company on 151 Tower Road, police said. Tractor Supply had asked Ford multiple times to return the trailer and had been told by Ford’s girlfriend that it would be returned, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

THEFT

SALISBURY TWP.: Celestina Ingenita, 54, of Atglen, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after taking about $7,000 from a Turkey Hill at 941 Newport Pike where she worked, police said. Ingenita had voided numerous transactions at the store since October and then took the cash, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

STRASBURG: Justin Tanis-Berwanger, 30, of Honey Brook, was charged with drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after an incident in the first block of West Main Street on Jan. 10, police said.

DRUG POSSESSION

STRASBURG: Kathryn Lutz, 41, of Strasburg, was charged with resisting arrest, drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and a traffic violation after a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Decatur Street on Jan. 5, police said.

Susquehanna Regional Township police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Joseph Michael Williams Jr., 43, was charged with DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident after police identified him as the driver of a vehicle that drove off the roadway through a fence and ended up stuck near Endslow Road and Maplewood Lane on Jan. 8, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Edward Joseph Oslowski Jr., 28, was charged with reckless endangerment after firing a bullet through the floor of his apartment in the 700 block of Summit Drive on Oct. 18, police said. The bullet nearly hit a person in the apartment below and damaged property, police said.

