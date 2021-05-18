Lancaster police

STALKING

LANCASTER: Ryan Joseph Groff, 29, who is homeless, was charged with stalking, disorderly conduct, false identification to a law enforcement officer and two counts of harassment after following a woman two blocks to the Red Rose Transit Authority at 225 North Queen Street and placing his arms around her without her consent at around 1:56 p.m. on May 14, police said. Multiple occupants fled the bus station to avoid Groff, who charged at officers when they arrived, police said. Groff also provided the false name “O’Ryan Keith Lee” and a false date of birth to officers, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Juan B. Martinez, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after he threw a bowl in his apartment in the 1400 block of Manor House Lane at 11:16 p.m. on April 24, police said. The bowl made a loud noise that was heard by others outside, police said.

FLIGHT TO AVOID APPREHENSION

LANCASTER TWP.: Corry Maurice Brooks, 32, unknown address, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension after successfully fleeing on foot and evading officers who were attempting to arrest him on numerous outstanding warrants, including felony strangulation, at Second Lock Road at 2:48 p.m. on May 10, police said. Brooks remains at large, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Tom P. Vafias, 49, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after pushing a person during a domestic dispute at his residence in the 600 block of South West End Avenue at 6:51 p.m. on May 6, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Mark A. Ressel, 49, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking and kicking a person in the face, causing injuries, during a domestic dispute at his residence in the 1000 block of Grofftown Road at 6:58 p.m. on May 11, police said.

STRANGULATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Kelsi J. Ramond, 21, of Columbia, was charged with strangulation, false imprisonment and harassment after preventing a woman from leaving a hotel room at America’s Best Value Inn at 1320 Harrisburg Pike at 12:49 a.m. on May 15, police said. Ramond blocked the room’s door, covered the woman’s mouth with her hand and pushed her onto a bed, where she then grabbed her by the throat for about two minutes, police said. The woman was able to break free after striking Ramond on the side of the face, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Douglas M. Serkoch, 58, of East Petersburg, was charged with theft and three counts of access device fraud after stealing a gas card and using it to make $293.01 worth of fraudulent purchases at Lancashire Hall at 2829 Lititz Pike at 4 p.m. on March 22, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Katlynn M. Kearney, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after she was seen stealing a plastic tray containing 60 hamburger buns from outside a McDonald’s at 1295 Millersville Pike at 8:45 a.m. on May 6, police said. Officers found Kearney at her residence with the buns, police said.

VANDALISM

MANHEIM TWP.: Brittney Shaqualynn Brown, 31, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with institutional vandalism after intentionally kicking a hole in the wall of Magisterial District Judge David Miller’s courtroom at 4:15 p.m. on May 11, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Jordan O. Silva, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief after assaulting a woman, causing her minor injury, during a domestic disturbance in the 2600 block of Valley Drive at 3:30 p.m. on May 14, police said. Silva also broke some of the woman’s personal items, valued at $1,380, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Charles Ryan Thomas, 21, of Manheim Township, was charged with driving under the influence and accident to unattended property after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole in the 800 block of Central Manor Road and then leaving the scene on foot at 6:45 a.m. on May 1, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

CLAY TWP.: Jose Manuel Rosario, of Stevens, was charged with two counts of indirect criminal contempt after text messaging a person he was prohibited from contacting through a protection from abuse order on May 14 and May 15, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A set of women’s clothing including undergarments and shoes were found near Lake Grubb on May 16, police said. Officers, firefighters, search dogs and a police drone searched the area extensively to ensure the items were not related to a crime, but did not find evidence of a crime or person in distress, police said.