East Earl Township police

FLEEING AN OFFICER

EAST EARL TWP.: Nicholas Chase Criss, 18, of East Earl, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and other traffic violations after he led police on a brief vehicle pursuit just after midnight on Jan. 29, police said. Officers were attempting to pull over Criss, who does not have a valid driver’s license, after he blew past a stop sign on Toddy Drive near Springville Road, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified man picked up a wallet that had been dropped at a Walmart on 2034 Lincoln Highway East at around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 and drove away without making any attempt to return it, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Two unidentified women stole more than 20 jackets valued at $2,300 from a Columbia Outfitters at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East at around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified woman stole multiple pairs of athletic shoes from a Famous Footwear at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East at around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM: Anthony D. Yelverton, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary and loitering after he was seen attempting to break into the backdoor of a residence in the 800 block of Helen Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, police said. Yelverton fled before he was able to break into the home, though officers found him nearby, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM: Edward R. Garza, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after crashing his vehicle in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 1, police said. A blood sample taken from Garza found methamphetamine, amphetamine, oxycodone and norfentanyl in his system, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM: Two unidentified women stole nearly $60 worth of hard liquor from a Fine Wine & Goods Spirits on 1565 Fruitville Pike just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 23 and then fled on foot, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: An unidentified man and woman stole more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Target store on 960 Lititz Pike in the days before Jan. 29, police said. The suspects, believed to be a couple, are believed to be driving an older model, dark-colored sedan, police said.