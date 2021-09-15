Columbia Borough police

DOG ATTACK

COLUMBIA: Samantha L. Negron, 37, of Columbia, was charged with failure to restrain a dog after her unrestrained dog exited her yard and attacked another dog, then bit a woman’s knee, in the 200 block of North Third Street around 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, police said.

East Hempfield police

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Bradford H. Brock, 63, address unknown, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after not returning a firearm to a family member on Swarr Run Road at 10:53 a.m. on Sept. 8, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A vehicle left the road and struck the curb, a street sign, a fence, a plant bed and a large rock in the 400 block of Woodcrest Avenue, then continued southbound without stopping or providing any information around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 11, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

CLAY TWP.: Brandon Lee Rae, 28, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault after punching a person in the face, causing them injury, during a domestic dispute in the 200 block of West Burkholder Drive sometime on Sept. 10, police said.

CRASH

WARWICK TWP.: A 2015 Dodge Charger driven by Michael B. Key, 31, of Lancaster, struck the rear of a Manheim Township ambulance at Route 501 and East Millport Road at 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 14, police said. The ambulance was transporting one of Key’s family members to UPMC Lititz when it turned left onto Millport Road and was struck by Key, whose license had been suspended, police said. No one was injured in the crash and both vehicles continued to the hospital to treat the patient, police said. Key was later issued citations for the suspension-related offense and for following too closely, police said.

DISTURBANCE

WARWICK TWP.: Officers were dispatched to a residence on Dridge Hill Road for a report of a woman hiding with several children from a man with a handgun at 9:46 p.m. on Sept. 11, police said. Officers found the man, whose handgun was lawfully owned, and determined that no criminal activity took place, the weapon was not brandished and there were no threats involving the weapon, police said.

DUI

PENN TWP.: Everett Jonathan Huf, 45, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after striking a school zone sign in the 200 block of White Oak Road sometime on Aug. 13, police said. Huf was drunk at the time, but refused to provide a breath or blood sample, police said.

PENN TWP.: Katherine Eleanna Trostle, 27, of Boyerstown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic violations after causing a six-vehicle crash in the 400 block of South Main Street sometime on Sept. 11, police said. Trostle was reading a text message when she struck three parked vehicles, then hit another car which in turn struck another parked vehicle, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A $5,750 2011 Toyota Prius which had been reported stolen by Philadelphia city police was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 9:23 a.m. on Sept. 14, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Amy Kristina Diem, 49, of Lititz, was charged with retail theft after attempting to steal $2,177.20 worth of groceries from a Weis Markets at 75 Doe Run Road sometime on Sept. 9, police said. Surveillance footage showed Diem taking items through the store’s self-checkout without paying, police said.

CLAY TWP.: Two bicycles were stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 1000 block of Forrest Hill Road sometime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept, 13, police said.