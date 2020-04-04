Columbia Borough police
TERRORISTIC THREATS
COLUMBIA: Gerald J. Brosco, 30, of Columbia, was arrested Wednesday for charges of terroristic threats against another person, police said.
COLUMBIA: Bruciana A. Diggs-Jiles, 24, of York, was arrested March 12 for charges of terroristic threats and harassment after harassing and making terroristic threats against another person, police said.
Manheim Township police
STALKING
MANHEIM TWP.: Shomari T. Palmer, 21, of Harrisburg, was charged Wednesday with stalking and terroristic threats after he sent dozens of threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend, police said. Palmer remains a wanted person. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.
RETAIL THEFT
MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown Hispanic male stole $322.07 worth of merchandise just before 2 p.m. Thursday from Giant Food Store, 1605 Lititz Pike, police said.
VEHICLE THEFT
LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person or persons stole a burgundy 2012 Toyota Camry worth $6,100 as it sat parked overnight Wednesday to Thursday in the 200 block of Kentshire Drive, police said.