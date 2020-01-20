State police
DUI
LANCASTER: Alberto Ortiz Lopez, 29, of Willow Street, was charged with drug possession after officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation and found Lopez to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at 11:49 p.m. on Jan. 17 at East Orange Street and North Cherry Street, police said.
LANCASTER: Luis Pena-Colon, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was parked in a no-parking zone and found Pena-Colon under the influence at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 16 at South Queen Street and Chesapeake Street, police said.
TERRORISTIC THREATS
PROVIDENCE TWP.: Anthony Fox, 22, of New Providence, was charged with terroristic threats after he kicked someone in the right arm and leg and threatened to stab them at 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 10 on Mount Airy Road, police said.
ASSAULT
SALISBURY TWP.: Travis Bills, 24, of Narvon, was charged with assault after he punched a woman in the face and threatened both her and her family at 10:54 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 800 block of Narvon Road, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
PEQUEA TWP.: David Brearley, 42, of Columbia, was charged with drug possession after officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding and discovered Brearley had an outstanding warrant about 10:18 a.m. on Dec. 31 at Shiprock Road and Willow Street Pike North, police said.
SALISBURY TWP.: Mary Hillard, 19, of Airville, Pennsylvania, was charged with drug possession about 2 a.m. on Dec. 29 at Route 41 and Lincoln Highway, police said.
ELIZABETH TWP.: Robin Solley, 41, of Lititz, was charged with drug possession after officers located several items of suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at 1:28 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Park Avenue, police said.
ELIZABETH TWP.: Sean Solley, 34, of Lititz, was charged with drug possession after officers located several items of suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at 1:28 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Park Avenue, police said.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Marcus Johnson, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia about 10:49 p.m. on Dec. 13 along Lincoln Highway East and US 30 East, police said.
HARASSMENT
SALISBURY TWP.: Christopher Gredzinski, 60, of Gap, was charged with harassment after he pushed a woman down and kicked her in the back at 5:21 p.m. on Dec. 9 at a residence on Mount Vernon Road, police said.
MARTIC TWP.: Donald Hess, 73, of Pequea, was charged with harassment after he pushed a woman at 5:30 on Dec. 20 at a residence on Marticville Road, police said.