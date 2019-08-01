Ephrata police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

EPHRATA: Barry L. Foltz, III, 36, of Ephrata, was charged with eight counts of access device fraud for defrauding an acquaintance of more than $800 using her ATM card in June, police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EPHRATA: Michael Beebe, 50 of Haverford, Maryland, was charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness after police responded July 29 to a business in the 600 block of South Reading Road for a report of an intoxicated person, police said. Beebe was also in defiance of a no-trespassing order at the location, police said.

THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Ruby L. Kirkland, 49, of Ashland and Mary Ann Hinchey, 49, of Pottsville, were charged with retail theft after they took $198 worth of items July 30 from Walmart, 890 East Main Street, police said. Kirkland was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Zachary J. Thompson, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle July 29 near Ringneck Lane and Buch Avenue, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

MANHEIM TWP.: Katherine L. Garcia 29 of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was charged with making terroristic threats after she threatened another person with a knife July 28 in the 100 block of Cobblestone Court, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Walter C. Martz, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with theft and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after he was found July with more than $1,100 of items in his backpack and on his person at CVS, 1507 Lititz Pike, along with marijuana and paraphernalia, police said.

Manor Township police

BUSINESS FRAUD

MANOR TWP.: Joseph L. Duerr, age 36, of Sinking Springs, will stand trial on a charges of theft by deception and deceptive or fraudulent business practices after waiving a preliminary hearing July 30, police said. The charges stem from a resident paying him $16,300 in 2017 for renovation work that was never done, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Shawn Lee Carper, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and driving under suspension after an off-duty officer called 911 to report he was following a driver possibly under the influence about 4:30 a.m. June 8 on Route 741 near Millersville Borough, police said. Other officers stopped Carper near Applewood Lane and West Charlotte Street. He failed to provide two adequate breath samples, so the test was deemed a refusal, police said.

Pequea Township police

DRUG CHARGES

PEQUEA TWP.: Natalie Manning, 40, of Quarryville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia after a traffic stop July 25 in the 400 block of Long Lane, police said.

FALSE ID, PARAPHERNALIA

PEQUEA TWP.: Jesse Becker, 42, of Quarryville, was charged with providing false identification to police and possession of paraphernalia after a traffic stop July 25 in the 400 block of Long Lane, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

SIMPLE ASSAULT, THREATS

BART TWP.:Logan Thomas Snyder, 28, of Paradise, was charged with simple assault, harassment and terrorist threats after he pushed a woman down a flight of stairs and threatened to kill her July 29 in the 900 block of Georgetown Road, police said.

THEFT

CAERNARVON TWP.: Abigail Lynn Reed, 30, no address provided, was charged with theft after she stole $2,350 in items and cash between April and July 10 from her employer, Turkey Hill, 2847 West Main Street, police said.

SALISBURY TWP.: Erica Yeager, 34, of Christiana, was charged with theft after she stole someone's smartphone and case July 12 at a store in the 5300 block of Lincoln Highway, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

RETAIL THEFT

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sherry L. Brewer, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she took about $123 worth of items July 22 from Kmart, 3975 Columbia Ave., police said.