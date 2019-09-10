Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Karen Sue Hunt, 61, of Lancaster, was charged after she set of a burglar alarm Sept. 3 while driving on the property of the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike, police said.

FALSE ID

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael Jonathan Feliciano, 34, of Lancaster, was charged after a traffic stop Sept. 2 in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Sapan N. Shah,40, of Lancaster, was charged after a domestic dispute Sept. 9 in the 600 block of Ashland Drive, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MARTIC TWP.: Pumpkins were thrown at and damaged two metal mailboxes Sept. 6 in the 300 block of Pencroft Drive South. Anyone with information is asked to call 717-299-7650.

ANIMAL CRUELTY

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Douglas Koch, 48, of Rochester, New York, was charged with cruelty to animals after duck taping his dog’s snout to stop the dog from barking Sept. 7 in the 300 block of Blackburn Road, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

BURGLARY

STRASBURG: Harold William Anderson Jr., 26, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy and theft by unlawful taking after an incident Aug. 26 in the 100 block of South Decatur Street, police said.

WEAPONS

STRASBURG: Jeremiah M. Newswanger, 20, Narvon, was charged with prohibited offensive weapons after a traffic stop Aug. 31 in the 100 block of East Main Street, police said.