East Cocalico police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Adam B. Horoff, 30, of New Holland, was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving after being stopped in the 1600 block of North Reading Road on March 8, police said. Horoff’s blood alcohol content was .115%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Logan Kreitz, 18, of Stevens, was charged with driving under the influence, underage drinking and a traffic violation after police stopped him for running a stop sign at the intersection of Church Street and Reamstown Road at 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 22, police said. An open Four Loco was found in the vehicle and Kreitz’s blood alcohol content was .140%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jackson R. Leffler, 23, of Mohnton, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him for running a red light at North Reading Road and Park Street on March 7, police said. Leffler’s blood alcohol content was .126%, police said.

DENVER: Carlos Luis Cardona, 40, of Denver, was charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence and related charges after police were called to check on the welfare of a person who was “passed out behind the wheel” on March 5 at 3:19 a.m. in the 300 block of Railroad Street, police said. Cardona’s driver’s license was suspended from previous DUI charges, police said, and his blood alcohol content was .186%.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: William Michael Shue, 39, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and driving while suspended for a prior DUI charge. Police said that Shue was found unconscious in his vehicle at the intersection of Bill and Ray drive on Feb. 11, at 6:45 a.m. Shue was taken to Lancaster County Prison for a parole violation detainer and blood test results showed high levels of CNS stimulants in his system, police said. Shue also had 40 grams of methamphetamine, a large number of prescription pills, packaging material, scales and numerous cell phones, police said. He also had stolen tools in his vehicle, according to police.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Ramon V. Ujaque, 29, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence at a high rate of speed and careless driving after police stopped him for swerving all over the road on Feb. 23 at 2:29 a.m., police said. Ujaque had a blood alcohol content of .141%, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Anthony Burdier, 21, of Reading, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was caught on camera throwing eggs at the lobby doors of the Red Roof Inn on North Reading Road after having a disagreement with the clerk on March 7, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: