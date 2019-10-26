Manheim Township police
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LANCASTER TWP.: Amin Ismael Mussa, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana following a domestic disturbance Oct. 20 at his home in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, according to police. Police responded to a call after Mussa was told by the property leaseholder to move out of the home and refused, police said. When officers told Mussa he was under arrest, he charged at two officers, striking one in the head, and striking and spitting at the other, according to police. Mussa also stated that if he had a gun, he would shoot the two officers, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
MANHEIM TWP.: Jason A. Ulmer, 40, of Lititz, was charged with possession of marijuana, cocaine and oxycodone following a traffic stop July 1 near Sunnybrook Drive and Pleasure Road, police said.
DUI
LANCASTER TWP.: Kenneth Elijah Gonzalez, 24, of Lancaster, was charged after he was found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle Aug. 24 at Manor Shopping Center on Millersville Pike, police said.
HARASSMENT
MANHEIM TWP.: Darryl L. Fulton, 44, of Lancaster, was charged following a domestic dispute Oct. 24 at his residence in the 1000 block of North Lime Street, police said.
RETAIL THEFT
LANCASTER TWP.: Quilosha Shannel Jones, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with several counts of retail theft after shoplifting at the Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, police said Jones has been seen on video surveillance footage shoplifting from the store on four separate occasions from Sept. 27 through Oct. 19, police said. A warrant has been issued for Jones’ arrest. Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.
Strasburg Borough police
DRUG POSSESSION
STRASBURG: Yajaira Lee Olivencia Rosario, 34, of Strasburg, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia after an incident Oct. 10 in the first block of East Main Street, police said.
West Hempfield Township police
DUI, TRESPASSING
WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: John W. Blair, 34, of Mountville, was charged with driving under the influence and trespassing after he drove his truck into Ironville Community Park, 786 Prospect Road, on Oct. 10, police said.
West Lampeter Township police
DUI
WEST LAMPETER TWP.: David R. Wheary, 59, of New Providence, was charged after he was stopped for not having rear lights about 1:25 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 1400 block of Eshelman Mill Road, police said.
WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Kayley Colony, 21, of Quarryville, was charged with driving under the influence after her vehicle crashed into a utility pole at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 20 on Gypsy Hill Road, police said.
WEST LAMPETER TWP.: David R. Wheary, 59, of New Providence, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for a traffic violation at 1:25 a.m. Oct. 1 on Eshelman Mill Road, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Jennifer Pine, 35, of Holtwood, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after she was stopped for a traffic violation about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 12 on Millport Road at Resch Lane, police said.