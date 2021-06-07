Columbia Borough police

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: An unknown person keyed a car in the 300 block of Poplar Street, leaving scratch marks on the hood and driver’s side of the vehicle, sometime between the morning of May 29 and noon on June 1, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: Angela Marie Hornberger, 35, of Denver, was charged with retail theft after leaving a Walmart at 890 East Main Street with more than $500 of unpaid merchandise at 1:45 p.m. on June 5, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LITITZ: Sean Patrick McDevitt, 27, of Pine Hill, New Jersey, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an altercation at The Wilbur Lititz at 50 North Broad Street where he refused to leave another person’s room at 4:45 a.m. on June 5, police said. McDevitt later left the room after the person called police, though he refused offers to be provided his own room for the remainder of his stay at the hotel and then removed some of his clothing while speaking with officers, police said.

SHOTS FIRED

LITITZ: A resident in the 500 block of Golden Street reported hearing what they believed to be a single gunshot near their home at around 10:20 a.m. on June 3, police said. Officers investigated and canvassed the area but did not locate any damaged property or injured people, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: A small pool was stolen from the 400 block of Hummingbird Drive at around 1:15 p.m. on June 4, police said. The pool had been delivered to the home, but the resident discovered that the pool was no at the door when they went to retrieve it, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DISTURBANCE

WARWICK TWP.: A disagreement over a child custody exchange devolved into threats with yelling and screaming on full display for nearby inhabitants on Weidler Lane at 11:46 p.m. on June 3, police said. Initial reporting of the disturbance indicated that a gun may have been involved, through no weapons were seized, police said. No one was injured during the incident, which remains under investigation and has charges pending, police said.

PENN TWP.: A group of 10-12 people began fighting in the street in the 6000 block of Bayberry Avenue at 9:59 p.m. on June 5, police said. The fight began after a motorcycle struck a parked vehicle, police said. Officers arrived to find a blood trail leaving the scene, police said. At least one person was treated for injuries at the scene, while another person was arrested for unspecified charges and transported for chemical testing, police said.

FRAUD

PENN TWP.: A resident of Dead End Road purchased a $500 gift card from a Target at 960 Lititz Pike and provided the card’s security code to an unknown scammer who claimed that his account was compromised at 3:05 p.m. on May 28, police said. The resident realized he was caught up in a scam when the scammer called him back to do it again, police said.

WATER RESCUE

CLAY TWP.: A kayak overturned in the Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge Impoundment near Mill Stone Road and began drifting towards the dam, with the male kayaker unable to re-board the craft at 10:36 a.m. on June 5, police said. The man was able to reach the shore by clinging to another kayaker who towed him, police said.