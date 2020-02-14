Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Travis C. McCain, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness after he threw a plate of food at a waitress at Park City Diner, yelled at her and slapped her hand, breaking her nail and causing her to bleed, Feb. 9, at 3:16 a.m., police said. The incident happened because of an incorrect food order, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Charles T. McKiddy, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police were called for service at his house on Livingston Lane and smelled marijuana on Feb. 9 at 2:18 a.m., police said. Officers searched his home and found marijuana, a vape pen, five THC vape cartridges, two metal grinders, two glass pipes and rolling papers, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Steven Joel Berrios-Maldonado, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers located him sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot of LA Fitness, 1300 Lititz Pike, at 1:44 p.m. Feb. 6, police said. Officers searched Berrios-Maldonado's vehicle and found smoking devices and a grinder, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jordan Alexander Dyer, 28, of Lancaster, was charged after a traffic stop for an inspection violation in the 1300 block of Harrisburg Pike at 12:49 p.m. Jan. 29, police said. Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana, a glass smoking pipe and a metal marijuana grinder, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Leslie Rose Mendez, 23, of Lancaster, was charged after a traffic stop for an inspection violation in the 1300 block of Harrisburg Pike at 12:49 p.m. Jan. 29, police said. Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana, a glass smoking pipe and a metal marijuana grinder, police said.

FALSE ID TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, DRUGS

MANHEIM TWP.: Brianna Marie Wingenroth, 28, homeless, was charged with false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found her walking on the limited access highway on Route 30 East near New Holland Pike on Jan. 30 at 2:53 p.m., police said. Wingenroth told police a fake birth date and had four hypodermic needles, a glassine baggie and a tourniquet on her, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Kieran Winslow Cavallo, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment on Feb. 9 for grabbing a woman's wrists and trying to punch her, police said.

STRANGULATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Paul David Durra, 31, was charged with strangulation and simple assault for grabbing a woman from behind and using his forearm to choke her, lifting her off the ground, in the 800 block of Olde Hickory Road on Feb. 8, at 10:26 p.m., police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: Kent A. McCauley, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass after he entered Lancaster Bible College, 910 Eden Road, after having been given a written order of no trespassing at 5:40 a.m. Feb. 9, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jennifer Marie Luciano, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with theft following an investigation into employee theft at Giant Food Store, 1360 Columbia Avenue, from Dec. 24 to Jan. 7, police said. Luciano, an employee at the time, stole money from the register she was operating on five separate occasions, police said. The total value of loss was $2,095.54, police said.

Mount Joy police

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Douglas Lee Hoover, 70, of Mount Joy, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop on Longenecker Road Feb. 9, police said. Hoover had a blood alcohol content of 0.149%, police said.

MOUNT JOY: Bruce Allen Johnson, 73, of Mount Joy, was charged with driving under the influence after he drove over the sidewalk and curb and crossed into the opposing lane of traffic in the 600 block of West Main Street Feb. 9, police said. Johnson had a blood alcohol content of 0.102%, police said.

