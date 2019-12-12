Columbia police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Austin Matthew Sellers, 30, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct based on an incident Nov. 25 in the first block of North Fourth Street, police said.

DUI

COLUMBIA: David Luther Leschke, 66, of Columbia, was charged with DUI after he was stopped Dec. 2 in the borough, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A resident of the 100 block of North Fifth Street reported someone stole a gray Echo 80 chainsaw, valued at $600, from his Ford 150 truck about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 6, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Nathan S. Beamer, 25, of Mohnton, was charged with DUI after he was stopped for a traffic violation Oct. 19 in the 2600 block of North Reading Road, police said. Testing found high levels of marijuana in his blood, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Steven Valcourt, 29, of Stevens, was charged with DUI after being stopped for a vehicle violation on North Reading Road at 5:19 p.m. Nov. 8, police said. Valcourt did not perform his roadside sobriety test as instructed, police said, and a blood test showed high levels of marijuana.

Manor Township police

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Casey Rapp, 26, of Washington Boro, was charged with violating the dog law after his dog was found without a license or rabies vaccine on Nov. 30 in the first block of Charlestown Road, police said.

Pequea Township police

STRANGULATION

PEQUEA TWP.: Charles G. Boley, 44, of Baumgardner Road, was charged with two counts each of strangulation and simple assault and one count of child endangerment after he punched a female in the face, put his hands around her neck and threatened her and picked up a 9-year-old boy — who tried to intervene — by the neck, carried him into another room and threw him on a bed on Dec. 10 at his home, police said.

State police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: James Puryear, 27, of Elizabethtown, was charged with DUI after he was stopped for a traffic violation Dec. 8 near River and Safe Harbor roads, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Natalie Manning, 40, of Quarryville, was charged with harassment after threatening a 70-year-old woman Nov. 20 in the first block of Ridgeview Drive, police said.