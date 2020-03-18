Columbia Borough police

STRANGULATION, ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Anthony Jones, 52, of Columbia, was charged with strangulation, aggravated assault and simple assault after an incident at 2:47 p.m. March 12 in the 700 block of Plane Street, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Laura Volper, 69, was charged with harassment after an incident at 8:34 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 200 block of Cherry Street, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: James Crockett, 68, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft after an incident at 7:48 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 1000 block of Lancaster Avenue, police said.

East Cocalico Township

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Adam B. Horoff, 30, of New Holland, was after a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 1:05 a.m. March 8 in the 1600 block of North Reading Road, police said. Horoff had a blood alcohol content of 0.11%, police said.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Tyler M. Eberly, 35, of Myerstown, was charged after he was seen near a stolen vehicle holding the key at 3:59 p.m. Feb. 11 in the first block of Bill Drive, police said. Witnesses told police that Eberly had been in possession of the vehicle, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated assault and harassment after striking a teacher March 12 at River Rock Academy, 2124 Ambassador Circle, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Madison Oyler, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats after an incident March 7 in the 1700 block of Swarr Run Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Skye Mahosky, 36, of Landisville, was charged with simple assault after an incident March 3 in the 3200 block of Harrisburg Pike, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jessica Mason, 33, of York, was charged March 7 with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds after an investigation revealed that a cash deposit from Turkey Hill, 1503 Columbia Avenue, on Jan. 4 was not deposited to the bank, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Police responded to a report that a silver diamond ring belonging to a student at Empire Beauty School was stolen between 10 and 11 a.m. March 7 at 1801 Columbia Avenue, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Angel Barzaga, 19, of Lancaster, was charged March 5 with theft after removing $10 and two gift cards from a lost wallet before turning the wallet into the customer service desk Feb. 19 at Lowes, 25 Roherstown Road, police said. Total estimated value $110, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Nicolas Hershey, 19, of Landisville, was charged after an incident March 5 in the 1600 block of English Brook Drive, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jessica Witmer, 39, of East Petersburg, was charged after a vehicle crash investigation at 10:23 p.m. March 1 in the 700 block of Dorsea Road, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Kayla Pagan, 26, of Conestoga, was charged after a traffic stop at 2:55 a.m. March 12 near the Route 340 overpass and Route 30 west, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Gamaliel Rolon, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and driving while operation privilege is suspended or revoked after a traffic stop for overtaking another vehicle and almost causing a crash at 2:23 a.m. March 7 at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Millersville Road, police said. Rolon refused chemical testing, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Edgar Roman, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of cocaine, driving while operating privilege is suspended and driving with an expired inspection after an officer initiated a traffic stop, found Roman to be impaired and searched the vehicle at 1:18 p.m. Feb. 21 on South Centerville Road, police said.

New Holland police

FRAUD

EARL TWP.: Sarah Fitzpatrick, 25, of Lititz, was charged March 13 with access device fraud after she charged $1,790.98 to multiple credit cards that belonged to her employer without authorization, beginning in November 2019, police said. Fitzpatrick's employer is located in the 700 block of North Shirk Road, police said.

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

EARL TWP.: Shawn Andrew Filson, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after he violated a Protection From Abuse March 9 at a residence in Earl Township, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: