Ephrata police
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
EPHRATA: Zackary Cramer, 22, of Ephrata, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for his involvement following an investigation of vandalism at Grater Community Park on the 300 block of Cocalico Street in Ephrata. A park sign, bleachers and a bench were among the items damaged at the park. Three juveniles — a 17-year-old Lancaster boy, a 15-year-old Ephrata and a 13-year old Ephrata boy were referred to the Ephrata Youth Aid panel for their involvement in the incident, police said.
Lititz Borough police
DUI
LITITZ: Caleb James Davis, 21, of Lititz, was charged with single counts of DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Seventh Street and Highlands Drive on Feb. 23, police said.
LITITZ: Jacqueline Lee Harnish, 25, of Lititz, was charged with DUI following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Seventh Street and Highlands Drive on July 19, police said.
Lancaster Bureau of Police
DUI
LANCASTER: Edgar Albino-Santiago, 39, of the 300 block of West Mifflin Street, was charged with DUI and possessing a small amount of marijuana after being observed by an officer to be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol on the 100 block of West Orange Street on July 12, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
LANCASTER: William Humberto Diaz-Ortiz, 22, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was stopped by police officers on the 600 block of East End Avenue on July 13, police said.
LANCASTER: Jorge Antonio Alvarado-Torres, 26, was charged with driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked and possessing a small amount of marijuana following a traffic stop on the 500 block of South Christian Street on July 16, police said.
Manheim Township police
BURGLARY
MANHEIM TWP.: Stephen L. Roach, 48, of Lititz, was charged with burglary and theft following a suspicious activity incident, police said. According to police, one of the victims reported Roach was her ex-husband and took a watch and keys to a vehicle.
FALSE IDENTIFICATION
MANHEIM TWP.: Derrick M. Mitterlehner, 45, of Harrisburg, was charged with false identification to law enforcement following a traffic stop for speeding, police said. Mitterlehner provided the name and date of birth of his brother to the officer, according to police.
HARASSMENT
LANCASTER TWP.: Jonathan Luis Gallardo, 33, of Lancaster, was charged following a domestic dispute at his residence on the 900 block of East King Street, according to investigators. Police said he pushed a victim at least three times in the chest, knocking them backwards. He also “bearhugged” the victim, police said.
ROBBERY
LANCASTER TWP.: Police are investigating an armed robbery at Regal Cinemas, 1246 Millersville Pike, on July 16. According to police, four unknown males stole $800 in cash, a wallet, a necklace and a backpack from a 17-year-old victim. The victim reported one of the males displayed a firearm and proceeded to pistol-whip them, police said.
STRANGULATION
MANHEIM TWP.: Tonya L. Le, 41, of Mountville, was charged with single counts of strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and harassment following a disturbance inside of an Uber vehicle on July 6, police said. According to police, Le summoned an Uber from Lancaster city to her home and during the trip, Le became irate in the vehicle and wrapped her hands around the driver’s neck and squeezed while the vehicle was in motion. She also placed a seatbelt over the driver’s neck and applied pressure, and later started kicking the rear driver’s side door, causing $3,000 in damage, police said.
TERRORISTIC THREATS
LANCASTER TWP.: Matthew Raeford, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats and possession of drug paraphernalia following a disturbance in a parking lot, police said. According to police, Raeford engaged in an argument with a juvenile and eventually retrieved a firearm and told the victim “I got something for you.”
THEFT
LANCASTER TWP.: Police are investigating a vehicle theft on the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane. Police estimate a 2013 Volkswagen Passat was stolen between midnight at 3:14 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. The investigation is ongoing.
Pequea Township police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PEQUEA TWP.: Luke Hartman, 18, and Hunter Hartman, 20, both of Pequea Township, were charged with disorderly conduct for an incident on the 800 block of Millwood Road on July 11, police said. According to police, the brothers engaged in a physical altercation in a moving vehicle before spilling out into the roadside, prompting calls to law enforcement.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
PEQUEA TWP.: An unidentified 14-year-old Lancaster boy was charged with single counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault, stemming from an alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old in the summer of 2018, police said.