East Hempfield police

ARSON

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown man was seen on surveillance footage lighting a wooden pallet on fire at an Aarons at 107 Rohrerstown Road at 1:30 a.m. on April 6, police said. The pallet was leaning against the back of the building and fire extinguished itself, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 15-year-old boy, of Leola, was charged with criminal mischief after punching a hole in the wall of River Rock Academy at 2124 Ambassador Circle on April 7, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown suspect used a brick paver to smash the rear window and a side mirror of a vehicle in the 1500 block of Swarr Run Road, causing $650 in damages, sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 10, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A $279 package was stolen from the porch of a residence in the 2600 block of Harrisburg Pike sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on March 31, police said.

Lititz Borough police

SCAM

LITITZ: A scammer purporting to be from the Social Security Fraud Department instructed a resident in the 200 block of North Walnut Street to purchase $3,000 in gift cards to correct an unspecified issue at 8 p.m. on April 12, police said. The resident purchased $2,000 worth of gift cards and provided the information to the scammer, who then instructed the resident to purchase the remaining amount the following day.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: A man was seen dressed in a metal face mask wearing a white rope with a red cross on it walking near Kissel Hill Elementary School at 215 Landis Valley Road at around 2:25 p.m. on April 1, police said. Officers found the man in the 700 block of South Broad Street and determined that no crime was being committed, police said.

LITITZ: An unknown man stopped a woman in the 500 block of West Second Avenue and asked her to help him change his underwear at around 7:06 p.m. on April 12, police said. The man fled the area in an unknown vehicle and officers were unable to locate him, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Jovani A. Gonzalez, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after intentionally flipping over a table and breaking a glass vase during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 100 block of Pennshire Drive at 9:25 a.m. on April 8, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: A 17-year-old juvenile, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief after spitting on another person and striking the windshield of their vehicle, causing nearly $350 in damages, during a dispute over a parking space in the 200 block of East Liberty Street at 5:48 p.m. on March 29, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jalyn A. Jackson, 25, and Hector Vasquez, 26, both of Lancaster, were charged with harassment after striking each other in the face in the 1900 block of Lititz Pike at 8:50 a.m. on April 12, police said.

Manor Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANOR TWP.: Adam C. Mentzer, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, loitering and prowling at nighttime after he was found running through the backyard of a residence in the 2000 block of Stone Mill Road just at 11:30 p.m. on March 15, police said. The resident was alerted to Mentzer’s presence after a dog started barking, police said. Mentzer was seen bent over the tire of a pickup track that was later found to have been slashed, causing $138.78 in damage, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

CLAY TWP.: Jose Manuel Rosario, 51, of Stevens, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after contacting a person in violation of a Lancaster County protection from abuse order at 7 a.m. on April 13, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: An $11,000 2015 BMW 3281 that had been reported stolen to the Philadelphia Police Department was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 9:56 a.m. on April 13, police said.