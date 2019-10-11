Columbia police
THEFT
COLUMBIA: A man reported the theft of an iPhone from the front seat of his car around 11:15 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 300 block of Locust Street. Police said a black male wearing a black jacket, khaki pants and light-colored sneakers had been seen entering the vehicle and checking other car doors there.
COLUMBIA: Alexis Steele, 29, of Columbia, was charged with theft for allegedly taking an unattended wallet from a laundromat in the 500 block of Union Street and using a debit card it contained. The theft was reported early Sept. 19.
East Cocalico Township police
THEFT
DENVER: Chance C. Hjelm, 20, of Manheim, was charged with theft and access device fraud. He and another male allegedly took a wallet from an unlocked vehicle May 13 in the 400 block of North Sixth Street. Hjelm used credit cards from the wallet to make $112.94 in purchases, police said. The wallet also contained $70 in cash.
Millersville police
DUI
MILLERSVILLE: Jarrett S. Feeney, 18, of Dallastown, was charged with DUI and underage drinking following a vehicle stop May 5 on North Prince Street.
Strasburg police
DRUG CHARGES
STRASBURG: Tyler Deon Eldredge, 44, no address given, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an illegal firearm and resisting arrest following an Oct. 8 incident at the Travelodge hotel, 290 N. Decatur St.