Columbia Borough police

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: An unidentified person slashed the tires of a Hyundai Santa Fe between May 10 and May 11 in the 600 block of Union St., police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS, HARASSMENT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Zachary Allen Engel, 22, of Columbia, was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct after an incident at 2:09 a.m. May 1 in the 200 block of Walnut St., police said.

East Hempfield police

STALKING

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jake Doherty, 24, of Morristown, New Jersey, was charged with stalking and harassment after he repeatedly attempted to contact a resident of East Hempfield Township between January 2020 to May 2020, police said. Doherty was warned by police in January to cease contact.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A black 2019 Griffen Dump Trailer was taken from McGreary Grain Inc., 3004 Hempland Road, sometime between 4 p.m. May 1 and 7 a.m. May 4, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Emely Ortiz, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after a domestic disturbance at 4:01 a.m. April 28 in the 2100 block of Church St., police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

EAST PETERSBURG: Joel Edward Schock, 43, no address given, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for driving a van with an inoperable driver's side headlight around 1:41 a.m. May 6 near the intersection of Graystone Road, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

ALTERED, FORGED OR COUNTERFEIT DOCUMENTS

STRASBURG: William Frank Andeloro, 49, of Strasburg, was charged with altered, forged or counterfeit documents or files after an incident May 7 in the first block of East Main St., police said.

DUI, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STRASBURG: Patrick Glenn Mahan, 45, of Lincoln University, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after an accident April 23 in the 200 block of North Decatur St., police said.

THEFT

STRASBURG: Ferdinand Gonzalez-Roman, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after an incident March 2 in the first block of South Decatur St., police said.

