East Cocalico Township police

BURGLARY

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Christopher R. Clemens, 40, of Wernersville, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, theft and trespassing after he broke into business, took keys and stole a 2016 Chrysler work van valued at $40,000 on July 8 in the 1700 block of North Reading Road, police said. The van was recovered in Edison, New Jersey, according to investigators. He also broke into a shed at another business and tried to pry open the ignition on a parked car at another business, police said. Clemens was identified by fingerprints and he also left his phone at one of the locations, police said.

Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Pay Aye, 40, no address given, was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped for unsafe driving about 1:34 a.m. Sept. 24 in the first block of East Lemon Street, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.117%, police said.

LITITZ: Lindsey Leann Ober, 25, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after she hit a parked car about 9 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 200 block of East Main Street, police said.

Quarryville police

TRESPASS

QUARRYVILLE: Timothy Scot Roop, 56, of Quarryville, was charged with trespassing after he was found at Oak Bottom Village Apartments, 123 Groffdale Road, about 6:45 p.m. Oct. 23, police said. He had been arrested twice before on suspicion of trespassing, police said.

State Police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MARTIC TWP.: Someone threw a pumpkin at a resident's mailbox between 10 p.m. Oct. 19 and 3 a.m. Oct. 20 on Covered Bridge Road, causing $250 damage, police said.

THEFT

CONESTOGA TWP.: A former employee was charged with theft after stealing about $790 from waitress' tables and from the cash register between July 1-Sept. 29, police said.

BART TWP.: Seven show chickens, valued at $140, were reported stolen around Oct. 15 from the 400 block of Hollow Road, police said.

NEW PROVIDENCE TWP.: A resident reported on Oct. 13 that they lost $1,000 to an identity theft scheme, police said.

Strasburg police

DUI

STRASBURG: Brett Michael Geesey, 30, of Strasburg, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drugs and paraphernalia and driving under suspension after an incident Oct. 22 at Pleasant View Drive and Clover Avenue, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Lindsay A. Shuman, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia and driving under the influence after she was stopped for a traffic violation about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 21 on Peach Bottom Road at Summit Square, police said.